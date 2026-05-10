VIDEO: Suspected DUI driver goes 90mph on I-5 with 5 dogs in the car; police chase ensues

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a driver who was allegedly under the influence when they led police on a chase.

On May 8, a detective tried to stop the driver, who allegedly drove 90 mph in a 60 mph stretch of highway on I-5.

The driver refused to pull over and a chase ensued. The driver was able to make it to Pierce County when a deputy used a grappler to stop the vehicle.

When the driver got out of the car, one of their dogs jumped out and started chasing Thurston County K9 Igo, sheriff Derek Sanders said. Both the dog and Igo were unharmed.

There were five dogs in the car at the time of the arrest, and all were dropped off with animal services, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver was taken into custody. They told deputies that they were smoking cannabis out of an apple and trying to get to Whatcom County, according to the sheriff’s office.

They were arrested for DUI and attempting to elude.

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