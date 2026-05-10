New Marysville K9 helps nab first suspect on duty

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Marysville police K9 Kona made his first arrest with his handler as an official certified team.

On May 1, officers responded to an alert from MPD’s automated license plate reader system about a stolen vehicle spotted near 47th Ave NE and 64th St NE.

When officers arrived and located the truck, the driver ran off, MPD said.

K9 Kona — who completed over 250 hours of training and became certified as a Generalist Dog Team in November 2025 — got right to work.

Kona was able to track the driver through multiple yards, fences and busy areas near local businesss, according to MPD.

“Along the way, Kona located discarded evidence, stayed focused despite bystanders and distractions, and showed the trained “proximity alert” behaviors that tell his handler the suspect is close," Marysville PD wrote.

Kona was able to find the suspect hiding in thick brush near an apartment complex.

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