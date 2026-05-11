125-pound dog rescued after chasing coyote, falling down embankment

QUILCENE, Wash. — A 125-pound dog named Gidget was recently rescued in Jefferson County after falling down an embankment in the process of chasing a coyote.

The rescue happened around 3:30 p.m. on May 7 in Quilcene, near Linger Longer Road.

Gidget was chasing a coyote and ended up falling down 30 to 40 feet. Gidget’s owner also went down the embankment to prevent the dog from falling farther and to try and rescue him, according to Quilcene Fire Rescue.

The owner was unable to get Gidget up on his own due to the dog’s size.

“Quilcene firefighters, with assistance from Brinnon Fire Department and deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, assembled a litter basket, ropes, pulleys, and a winch system to safely hoist Gidget back up the embankment,” Quilcene Fire Rescue wrote on Facebook.

Both Gidget and its owner were uninjured.

©2026 Cox Media Group