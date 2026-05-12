Are there concerns of Andes hantavirus coming to western Washington?

With summer travel about to ramp up, are there Andes hantavirus concerns for people in Western Washington?

This comes after 3 people died from that strain aboard the MV Hondius ship; 18 Americans who were on that cruise ship have returned to the U.S.

As of now, 16 of these individuals are now under quarantine in Nebraska, while the remaining two were transferred to Emory Hospital in Atlanta.

Despite the recent events, many passengers embarking on cruises from Pier 66 in Seattle remain unconcerned about hantavirus.

Ray and Ros, tourists from Australia, stated their primary reason for travel was “the cruise from here to Lisbon by the Panama Canal.” When asked about their concern regarding the hantavirus, they responded, “No. No.”

Grace, a passenger from Chicago, similarly stated she was “not even a little” concerned about the virus locally.

Alex Greninger, a UW Virology Professor, described the symptoms associated with hantavirus. He noted that common symptoms include “fever, lethargy….you’re tired, you’re going to have GI distress but often for many people it’s that shortness of breath.”

Greninger highlighted that hantavirus has been present in Washington state for years, with five cases reported in 2017, resulting in three deaths. Greninger expressed greater concern about the existing Sin Nombre hantavirus strain in Washington state, found in mouse populations.

“I’m much more worried in Washington State about our existing Hantavirus, Si-Nombre, which is in our mouse populations eastern side and other places,” he said. He added that while they are following the situation, he believes “the risk is low and this is why we talk about these things.”

Dr. Yuan-Po Tu, the medical director of infectious disease and outbreak response at Optum Care Washington, clarified the low risk of the Andes strain spreading on cruise ships.

Dr. Tu stated that “Unless you are in the same cruise ship cabin or if you are intimately in contact with this person, there is 0 risk.”

The King County Department of Public Health has shared information and tips for the public online regarding hantavirus.

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