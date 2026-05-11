‘Murder Has a Name:’ Family of Kaylee Goncalves launches foundation for victim advocacy

MOSCOW, Idaho. — The family of Kaylee Goncalves has created a foundation in her name aimed at providing resources, advocacy and justice to families whose loved ones who were victims of violent crimes.

Kaylee, along with Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, were killed in their off-campus Moscow, Idaho home on November 13, 2022.

University of Idaho students

At the time of the murders, and as the case made its way through the legal system, families of the four victims expressed varying degrees of frustration over the gag order issued and for what they said was a lack of information from investigators.

Kaylee’s parents, Steve and Kristi, have been vocal in the media in their calls for justice for their daughter.

Three-and-a-half years later, the Kaylee Goncalves Foundation launched “Murder Has a Name,” and its mission is to expand access to advanced DNA technology, investigative resources, and case funding so victims are not forgotten, and families aren’t left in the dark.

“Murder Has a Name was created from a simple truth: every crime has an identity, and every victim deserves answers. An unsolved case is not an unsolvable one. It means we must work harder and smarter, using the newest science, technology, and investigative approaches available. Yesterday’s techniques cannot remain the only tools we rely on today. Our foundation exists to push progress forward, bringing modern forensic methods to cases once thought beyond reach and reminding families that hope does not expire,” the mission statement reads, in part.

Donations to the foundation go toward “cutting-edge forensic DNA testing and investigative genetic genealogy (IGG) for cases that would otherwise go unsolved due to lack of funding,” the website said.

This technology helped identify Kaylee’s killer.

“Investigative Genetic Genealogy (IGG) is a method used to identify unknown individuals, including criminal suspects or unidentified remains, by combining advanced DNA analysis with family tree research. DNA from a case is compared to profiles in public genealogy databases to find distant relatives. Experts then build family trees to narrow down a possible identity, which is confirmed through direct DNA testing,” the family said.

This testing is expensive and costs can sometimes hinder answers.

You can learn more about donating here.

You can get more information on the foundation’s mission here.

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