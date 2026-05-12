Suspect arrested in deadly Growler Guys shooting

SEATTLE — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly North Seattle shooting, according to Seattle police.

Just before 9 a.m. last Saturday, May 9, police responded to the Growler Guys taproom along Lake City Way NE after an employee arrived at work to find their co-worker dead.

The taproom’s owner identified the victim as a beloved 25-year-old staff member, nicknamed Q.

According to Seattle police, the suspect was found and arrested on Monday, May 11. He was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of murder.

SPD is looking into whether this shooting was a robbery. It’s unclear if the victim and suspect knew each other.

A fundraiser has been started to help Q’s family and friends with funeral and memorial expenses: gofundme.com/f/support-for-quusaa-q-margarsas-family

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

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