Residents losing homes for new Renton school complain about how district is handling process

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton School Board voted last week to move forward on the process of acquiring another property through eminent domain as part of the expansion of Renton High School.

The action is part of a years-long process to acquire more than 40 properties near the existing campuses to accommodate the rebuilding and expansion of the high school.

The district confirmed Thursday it had already purchased or are in agreement to purchase 32 of the 42 parcels in the area around the school where construction will take place. The parcels are spread throughout Logan Avenue and Tobin Street. ******

Some are still negotiating, including Kenneth Green, who owns a home across the street from campus.

“Nobody’s been happy with it,” Green said. “Everybody’s dealing with it.”

Green said he understands the need to grow schools, but he doesn’t feel like he’s being treated fairly by the district.

The district has been working to negotiate offers with remaining homeowners. They will also be provided relocation assistance. Green doesn’t believe the offer he was first provided though was fair.

“The value of what they want to give us versus what the prices are in the area and new mortgage rates don’t add up,” he said. “They’re not close.”

“At first, I thought it would be a good thing for people,” said longtime resident Fred Pepper. “Because they have to come up with a price to replace what they’re taking from them.”

Pepper no longer thinks that’s the case, seeing neighbors forced to leave the neighborhood they love.

The district did not respond to specific complaints and allegations, but did provide additional detail on the project, noting the board voted to approve the expansion on the current site after two and a half years looking for an alternative.

A district official said they explored more than ten potential properties within district boundaries, but said they ultimately proved not conducive to a new school location.

Once all lots are acquired, construction will begin. The new school campus will be built on the current high school site and expanded area, including new classrooms and lighted athletic fields.

A district official also pointed to a majority of voters who approved a 2022 ballot measure to construct a new high school.

Green understands he will have to go, but wants a fair deal in the process. He’s lived in his home for 20 years and has been looking forward to retiring there and renovating his property. His kids have come through the Renton School District.

“My youngest, in the eighth grade, might not be going to Renton High School now because we might not be living across the street,” he said. “My daughter found out in her senior year what was happening. That kind of spoiled it. She’s thinking about prom and whatnot and losing her house to the school that she actually loved.”

