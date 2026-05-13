Full overnight closures on I-405 near Bellevue this week

Last weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) closed southbound I-405 between Factoria and Renton for extensive projects, which are part of the overall I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project.

Drivers should brace for a repeat, because more overnight closures are headed to the same stretch this week

On Wednesday, May 13, and Thursday, May 14, WSDOT will close all northbound lanes on I-405 between Coal Creek Parkway and North 30th Street to install overhead signs.

This is scheduled from 11:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., both nights.

The following ramps will be closed:

Coal Creek Parkway on-ramp to northbound I-405

Lake Washington Boulevard/Newcastle on-/off-ramps (Exit 9)

Northeast 44th Street on-/off-ramps (Exit 7)

Northbound I-405 off-ramp to North 30th Street (Exit 6)

A signed detour along Coal Creek Parkway will be in place.

Drivers are encouraged to consider traveling on I-5 during these overnight closures or plan on delays along alternate routes.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Follow him on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

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