8-year-old injured in shooting at Rainier Beach park

SEATTLE — An 8-year-old girl and a 76-year-old woman were both injured during a shooting at a park in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood on Thursday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a shooting in the Be’er Sheva Park just after 7 p.m.

Officers found the 8-year-old with a graze wound to the chin. Her father took her to the hospital. Seattle Fire Department (SFD) confirmed that the injury was minor.

SFD added that shortly after, an approximately 76-year-old woman arrived at Fire Station 28 with a minor injury. SPD confirmed that the woman also suffered a graze wound, and took herself to the hospital.

Police say somebody fired shots into the park and then fled. There is currently no suspect or vehicle description.

