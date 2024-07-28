2024 WA Elections: Commissioner of Public Lands

Jeralee Anderson (D) - https://www.jeraleeanderson.com/

Elected Experience

Redmond City Councilmember since 2018, served as Council Vice President and Public Safety & Human Services Chair; service on State of Washington Public Works Board through Department of Commerce, State of Washington Enhanced 911 Advisory Committee, King County Emergency Management Advisory Committee, Cascade Water Alliance Board of Directors

Other Professional Experience

Non-profit executive focused on sustainable infrastructure; geotechnical and structural engineer; National Academies of Science and Engineering, Transportation Research Board

Education

PhD, Civil & Environmental Engineering, University of Washington; BSCE, California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo; executive certificates in business administration, diversity and inclusion, labor relations

Community Service

Foster volunteer for Seattle Beagle Rescue

Statement

Jeralee Anderson is a dedicated and collaborative public servant committed to ensuring climate security, forest stewardship, wildfire preparedness, workforce development, and equal justice for all Washington communities.

Jeralee is an inspirational, independent leader and proven changemaker. She leads with thoughtfulness, authenticity, and inclusion. Serving her 7th year on the Redmond City Council, she helped bring clean energy and environmental sustainability to city operations. At all levels of government, she champions access to clean air and water, emergency preparedness, public safety, fair wages, broadband access for rural communities, and green infrastructure.

As an experienced non-profit CEO, construction engineer, and startup founder for over 15 years, Jeralee has helped build sustainable communities around the world. Proudly a member of a union family, she is a superfan of first responders. As a granddaughter of Navy and Army veterans, descendant of generations of farmers, and a survivor of sexual assault, Jeralee understands that defending our natural resources, wildlife, families, and labor forces from exploitation takes innovation, innovation, empathy, and grit. She will make sure your tax dollars are invested in programs that enhance quality of life and do right by the environment for all people in Washington.

Patrick DePoe (D) - https://depoeforwashington.com/

Elected Experience

Vice-Chairman, Councilmember Makah Tribe for two-terms.

Other Professional Experience

Director of Tribal Relations, Department of Natural Resources. Commercial fisherman, land manager, and former emergency first responder. Makah Tribe emergency operations command. Former SEIU 925 union member.

Education

Bachelor of Arts, University of Washington.

Community Service

Current Member, Salmon Defense Board. Founding Co-Chair, Governor Inslee appointee to Washington’s Environmental Justice Council. Past Member, Low Carbon Energy Siting Study Advisory Board. Past Co-Chair, Land, Water and Natural Resources Subcommittee of the Bureau of Indian Affairs Tribal-Interior Budget Council. Past Treasurer, Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission. Past Chair, Land & Natural Resources Committee of the National Congress of American Indians.

Statement

Living on the Makah Reservation, I deeply understand caring for and living off the land. For me, sustainability is a way of life. I will ensure stakeholders from rural and underrepresented communities have a seat at the table.

I understand how public policy impacts our environment and livelihoods. As temperatures warm and wildfires rage, we don’t have time for on-the-job training. My opponents are career politicians, with no direct experience managing natural resources. I will be able to hit the ground running—identifying opportunities to innovate, creating good-paying union jobs, and tackling climate change.

I have worked in emergency response: cleaning up oil spills, fighting fires, and leading preventative work to improve our lands and waters. I am a commercial fisherman, land manager, Tribal leader, and currently work at our state’s Department of Natural Resources. That’s why the current Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland, former Congressman Norm Dicks, Washington Education Association, fishing associations, Longshoreman and other unions, as well as tribal nations, all endorse me.

Not only am I the most qualified for this position, but I would also be the first Native American elected statewide in the Pacific Northwest. I would be honored by your vote.

Kevin Van De Wege (D) - https://www.kevinforlandscommissioner.org/

Elected Experience

State Senator (2017-2024), Chair of the Senate Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources, and Parks Committee; State Representative (2007-2016); Chair of the 24th Legislative District Democrats (2004-2006).

Other Professional Experience

Firefighter Captain; Paramedic; IAFF Local 2933 Union President; Orca Task Force Member.

Education

M.A. in Public Administration, Fort Hays State University; B.A. in Social Science, Washington State University; Fire Command Degree, Edmonds College; Paramedic Certification, Northwest Medical.

Community Service

Water Quantity Task Force member; Highway 101 Safety Corridor Committee member; Sequim Elks member; Sequim Grange member.

Statement

As a twenty-five year firefighter, I know what needs to be done to combat the devastating wildfires that destroy forests and produce suffocating smoke. Wildfires have destroyed 4.7 million acres of state forests over the past ten years. We need a leader who knows how to fight wildfire and who can protect our public lands.

I’m a career firefighter, I’ve felt the heat and breathed smoke-filled air. I’m Chair of the Senate Natural Resources Committee, and have led the effort to preserve our natural resources, create more resilient communities, and fight wildfires.

With your support, I’ll protect forests by using the resources of the state’s largest firefighting agency to improve forest health and safeguard vulnerable communities. I’ll address the urgency of climate change and protect our environment by leasing land for renewable energy projects, while expanding a wealth of employment and recreational opportunities, including protecting our agricultural, timber, and local economies. That’s why I’m running to be the next Commissioner of Public Lands. I ask for your vote.

Endorsements: Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, Snoqualmie Tribe, S’Klallam Tribe, Washington Federation of State Employees, Washington Building Trades, twenty other unions, the fire community, local businesses, farmers, government and environmental leaders.

Jaime Herrera Beutler (R) - https://www.jaimeforlands.com/

Elected Experience

U.S. Congress, 2011-2023, where I advanced bipartisan laws to improve our wildland firefighting capabilities, increase pay for firefighters, improve proactive and science-based forest management, improve forest roads and expand access to public lands, protect wildlife habitat and salmon runs, support shellfish habitat, protect family wage jobs and secure funding for Washington schools. Washington State House of Representatives, 2007-2010.

Other Professional Experience

Strategic Advisor, Children’s Hospital Association. Senior Legislative Aide, U.S. House of Representatives.

Education

B.A., University of Washington, Communications.

Community Service

Recipient of the National Association of State Foresters’ highest honor, the Bernard L. Orell Award for Partnership. Board of directors, National Kidney Foundation.

Statement

Decades of neglect have turned our forests into overcrowded, diseased tinderboxes. Fires scorch our forests and choke our communities every summer. They fill our lungs with smoke, destroy old growth and critical habitat, emit tons of carbon, drive up the cost of home insurance and make housing even more unaffordable. And they cause unimaginable heartache for those unfortunate enough to live in their path. I won’t leave our kids a legacy of burning forests and choking smoke. We can and will do better to remove dead and dying trees that serve as fuel, quickly fight fires when they occur, preserve jobs, and protect the lives and livelihoods of communities. I’ll lead our state Department of Natural Resources to withstand political pressures and overcome bureaucratic obstacles so that the brilliant foresters and environmental scientists who work there can do their jobs. Working with Tribes, scientists, landowners, sportsmen, the forest industry and conservation groups, I’ll restore health to Washington’s forests with science-based management practices so our diverse array of species and ecosystems can thrive. And I’ll always preserve recreational access to public land for its owners -- the people of Washington. Please vote Jaime Herrera Beutler for healthy forests and healthy air.

Allen Lebovitz (D) - https://allenlebovitz.com/

Elected Experience

None

Other Professional Experience

Wildland Fire & Forest Resilience Liaison for the Commissioner of Public Lands; Chair, Washington Wildland Fire Advisory Committee; Aquatic Habitat Restoration Manager, Department of Natural Resources; Washington Shrubsteppe Restoration & Resilience Initiative Steering Committee; Wildland Firefighter, DNR; Founder and Manager, WiLD Corp., a conservation-based timber company; Consulting Ecologist, Fisheries Biologist and Forester advising USFWS, The Nature Conservancy, conservation districts, and timberland owners.

Education

Master’s degree in environmental studies, Yale School of Forestry; Bachelor’s of science in public administration and biology, Northeastern University.

Community Service

Boardmember, Northwest Natural Resources Group (nonprofit supporting small-forest landowners); Co-founder, Liu Xing (public school Mandarin language immersion program).

Statement

My priorities as commissioner will be restoring healthy forests, sagelands, rivers, and bays; supporting local economies; protecting Washington from wildfire; and ensuring everyone benefits from state lands. I’ve worked in Washington’s forests and waters as a forester, restoration ecologist, and wildland firefighter for 30 years, with over a decade at DNR, where I’m on the executive team leading Wildfire Management. My career experience makes me uniquely suited to the duties of lands commissioner: managing Washington’s forests and waters; leading the DNR; and commanding the state’s wildland firefighting force. I’ll direct DNR to restore forests, rivers and bays, improving habitat for salmon and orca. As we restore forests, I’ll direct forest management to yield the most value from working forests, while cutting less. I’ll develop a double bottom line, generating revenue for schools while benefiting local economies by supporting their industries and employing their workforces on state lands. To protect Washington from wildfire, I’ll focus on the source of the problem, restoring naturally fire-resilient forests and sagelands, fostering fire-safe communities, and building the best firefighting force in the country. I’m in this for the long haul because I care about our state’s natural legacy and the people who depend upon it.

Sue Kuehl Pederson (R) - https://citizens4sue.com/

Elected Experience

A Professional, not Politician. Sue ran for CPL last cycle, placing second with 1.68M votes. She’ll win this vacant seat with your help!

Other Professional Experience

Scientist and Natural Resources Manager for 30 years: Fish Biologist, UW, NOAA Fisheries, Army Corps of Engineers (WA, OR, AK), WA Dept Fish and Wildlife, King County DNR. Power Manager, Grays Harbor PUD; Senior Power Analyst and Senior Environmental Analyst, Seattle City Light; Research Scientist and Publications Manager, BioSonics, Inc.

Education

Master’s Degree Public Administration, UW; Bachelor Science Degree Biology (minors Chemistry, German), WWU.

Community Service

Board Member: Small Faces Child Development Center; Ghana Together; Commencement Bay Rowing Club (youth).

Statement

Sue grew up at a salmon hatchery near a 1.3-million-acre forest in southern WA. Her childhood love of nature led to a degree in Biology and a 30-year professional career managing forest habitat, fisheries and energy. (See resume at Citizens4Sue.com)

Now our public lands have been ravaged by neglect, resulting in over-crowded, diseased trees and excessive dry underbrush, leading to huge wildfires with heavy smoke invading our summers. Sue’s multi-faceted approach to prevent catastrophic wildfires includes dividing forests and agricultural lands into segments with fire breaks in-between. Smaller fires can increase safety for firefighters and cause less damage overall.

Sue will also implement an accelerated plan for practical land management, creating private sector jobs while boosting our historic timber and agriculture economies and limiting harmful carbon and smoke emissions from wildfires. Reducing the number of crowded, thirsty trees will also help restore natural water distribution to streams, benefiting fish and wildlife, and continuing up the food chain to our Orca whales.

Sue understands nature is intricately and beautifully designed, far beyond our ability to fully comprehend. Knowledge is gained humbly and gradually through science. Long-range planning is needed now to best manage Washington’s precious, vital natural resources into the future.

Dave Upthegrove (D) - https://www.upthegrove.org/

Elected Experience

Chair, King County Council, first elected 2013; State Representative (33rd District), 2001-2013, Chair, House Environment Committee; Chair, House Select Committee on Puget Sound.

Other Professional Experience

Chair, King County Flood Control District; Natural Resources Policy Staff, Washington Senate Democratic Caucus; Basketball Referee, Pacific NW Basketball Officials Association.

Education

B.A. Environmental Conservation, University of Colorado; Graduate Certificate in Energy Policy, University of Idaho.

Community Service

Scoutmaster; Program Director, Camp Parsons BSA; Matt Griffin YMCA Board Member; Governor’s Climate Action Team; Highline Citizens for Schools; Sponsor, Washington Voting Rights Act; Sponsor, Marriage Equality Legislation; Humane Society Legislative Leadership Award; NW Marine Trade Association Legislator of the Year.

Statement

A conservation leader strongly backed by the environmental community and Democrats across Washington, I am committed to protecting our clean air, clean water and habitat, improving wildfire prevention, and increasing recreational opportunities on state lands. With the threat of climate change, wildfires, and droughts, running the Department of Natural Resources is a big, complicated job. I have both the experience and values to ensure our public lands support our high quality of life. As Lands Commissioner I’ll bring bold new ideas to the table. I have a plan to protect Washington’s 77,000 acres of critical legacy forests, and to launch a clean energy trust to help our climate and spur rural economic development. I’ll honor tribal rights and restore Puget Sound to protect our iconic salmon and orca. I’m the only candidate in this race not taking contributions from the timber industry. A former Washington Conservation Voters “Legislator of the Year,” I’m the only candidate supported by Washington Conservation Action and the Sierra Club. I invite you to join grassroots conservation leaders, former Lands Commissioner Peter Goldmark, Democrats and elected leaders across Washington in supporting this campaign to protect and enhance our public lands. I ask for your support.

