BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Man wanted for allegedly shooting AR-15 at deputy in Thurston County

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has issued a ‘be on the lookout’ alert for a man who they say is armed and dangerous.

27-year-old Damien Madison is on the run after allegedly shooting an AR-15 at a Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputy during a pursuit, the department posted on Facebook.

TCSO says he is wanted for multiple felony crimes and was last seen near Chehalis Western Trail near Waldrick Rd and Stedman Rd close to Offutt Lake, wearing a black hat with a red bill, black t-shirt, and sunglasses.

He is 5′10," 170 pounds with brown eyes and dark hair.

If you see him, do not approach and call 911.

