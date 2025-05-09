WA now has rent control; What happens now?

The State of Washington officially has rent control.

Governor Bob Ferguson signed House Bill 1217 on Wednesday, which limits rent increases for many renters in the state. The law took effect immediately.

Rent increases for most renters will be capped at either 7% (plus inflation) or 10%, whichever is the lower number. Washington will calculate the exact cap each year in June.

Rent increases for mobile or manufactured homes will be capped at 5%.

Landlords will also be barred from raising rents during the first 12 months a new tenant is living at the property.

There are a lot of exemptions, including newer buildings (less than 12 years old), some owner-occupied properties and low income housing units.

“It’s a godsend,” said Bremerton renter Sara Eubank. “We are all so grateful. You just cannot even imagine living on fixed incomes, having health issues, all those things.”

Landlords and rental housing associations though told KIRO 7 they had questions about compliance, since the law took effect immediately.

“There’s more unknowns than knowns at this point,” said Sean Flynn, President & Executive Director of the Rental Housing Association of Washington.

One of those unknowns is what the upcoming rental increase cap will be.

Beginning June 1, 2025, and each year after, the state’s Department of Commerce will calculate the maximum annual rent increase percentage allowed.

Until then, Flynn said, landlords have no clue if their current or upcoming rent increases are compliant.

Gordon Haggerty owns one six-unit property in Eastlake. He’s concerned about the new liability the law creates.

“For a small provider who doesn’t have a legal department and things, we’re becoming more and more exposed to this,” he said. “A lot of people, I think, are going to just say it’s not worth it to even do this.”

KIRO 7 reached out to the Governor’s office to get more details on these concerns and is awaiting a response.

More details on the law can be found here.

