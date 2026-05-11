Weekend construction closures push into Monday morning causing big delays

Not finishing on time — it’s a risk construction workers face on any job,

The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) had several construction projects run over their anticipated timelines, pushing weekend closures into the Monday morning commute.

I-405

The biggest is on I-405 at 85th Street in Kirkland. That interchange was closed all weekend, including all freeway on- and off-ramps. Workers encountered a groundwater issue during weekend work, delaying their progress. The entire interchange remains closed and will be until later Monday. The northbound off-ramp from I-405 to 85th Street will remain closed until late this afternoon.

SR 99 First Avenue South Bridge

The northbound lanes of the SR 99 First Avenue South Bridge were also scheduled to reopen to traffic early this morning, but an unexpected mechanical issue prevented them from reopening on time. As of 6 a.m. Monday, SR 99 First Avenue South Bridge reopened after an hour delay.

Chris Sullivan is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here. Follow KIRO Newsradio traffic on X.

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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