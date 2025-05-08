Family, friends remember boy who lost life after bike accident

EVERETT, Wash. — Family and friends were filled with emotion at a memorial for 13-year-old Emiliano Munoz, who lost his life after a freak accident in Everett last Friday.

Emiliano was playing with friends on a field near 5th Avenue West when he hopped on his electric bike and tried to take a shortcut through a yard, but didn’t see a braided cable strung up between bollards along the grass.

“He ran into it and it actually cut his vocal cords. He went back running as fast as he could without being able to catch any air, back to his friends, he wanted to get their attention to call 911 and then he ended up collapsing,” said Shantel Jenks, a family friend.

Emiliano was rushed to Harborview where he was put on life support, and he sadly passed away Monday.

His family says “Emi” was an exceptional student at Explorer Middle School.

“He was a boy loved by everyone,” said Armando Molina, an uncle.

“We talked sometimes. We didn’t talk much, but when we did, he would always make me laugh and smile,” said Noah Vonreybyton, a classmate.

Along with the pain, there’s anger directed at the property owner for not having removed the cable long ago.

“It was a freak accident. She should have removed this years ago when neighbors had told her that it’s not safe,” said Jenks.

Everett police are now investigating.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with medical and funeral expenses, as well as to support them through this unimaginable loss.

