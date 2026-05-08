Seattle music festival ending after more than a decade

A Seattle psychedelic rock festival is officially ending after 13 years.

Freakout Festival said it has decided to evolve how it shows up in Seattle, according to a statement on its website.

The festival cited rising costs, shifting attendance, and growing barriers for touring artists, especially international ones, as reasons for the decision.

But Freakout isn’t going away. The organization transitioned into a nonprofit in 2023 and plans to continue supporting the local music community in other ways.

“Instead of continuing the festival in its traditional format, we are shifting toward year-round programming and a more sustainable model for the organization,” organizers wrote.

Freakout said it used the past year to reflect on how the festival operates and where it needs to grow, particularly around communication, expectations, and creating respectful environments at events.

“That work is ongoing, and it will shape everything we build moving forward,” organizers stated.

The organization said its goals haven’t changed. Freakout will continue to create safe spaces, support artists, and bring voices from around the world into meaningful dialogue in Seattle.

Seattle music festival Freakout holds first event in 2013

Freakout started in 2013 after some friends got together and decided to throw a music-centered party in the middle of winter, according to the nonprofit. The first event was held in Capitol Hill, and then in Ballard before going back to Capitol Hill.

Freakout Records was formed in 2016, and then the event officially transitioned to Freakout Festival in 2017 and moved back to Ballard. During the pandemic, the organization released online performances with Freakout Live!

Then in 2022, Freakout hosted its first spring festival, the Freakout Weekender, and celebrated with headliners Os Mutantes, No Age, Kid Congo & the Pink Monkey Birds, and Los Dugs.

While the festival is no longer happening, Freakout is still planning to produce a series of shows in Seattle this year. The nonprofit said the events will remain accessible, with tickets at $10 or less, and free when possible.

So far on the books is Valgur, a free show at The Vera Project on May 28, and The Limiñanas with Native Sun at Neumos on November 7.

“Through this new chapter, we’ll stay active, deepen our partnerships, and continue creating opportunities for discovery, connection, and emerging artists, especially those coming from international scenes,” Freakout stated.

The nonprofit also announced a new partnership with La Bestia Radio from Mexico City, which will serve as Freakout’s new marketing team.

Those interested in donating or performing at an event can find more information on Freakout’s website.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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