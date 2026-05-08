Spend Mother’s Day among the flowers at the Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — How about spending Mother’s Day among the flowers?

The Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden in Federal Way is in peak bloom – and they are putting on an extra special event this weekend, just for mom.

The Mother’s Day event is May 9 and 10.

General admission is $12. Seniors and students get in for $9. Children under the age of 12 and military personnel with ID get in for free.

Visitors can enjoy the garden in peak bloom and shop for handcrafted goods from local artists.

There will also be tasty food trucks on the property— Stacks Burgers and The Village Perk: Your Favorite Coffee Truck.

The event runs all weekend from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The garden is located at 2525 South 336th Street in Federal Way.

The Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden is a non-profit membership organization dedicated to the conservation of the species. It is home to one of the largest collections of species rhododendrons in the world, displaying over 700 of the more than 1,000 species found in the wilds of North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as the tropical regions of southeast Asia and northern Australia.

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