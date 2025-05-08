Council votes to replace Snoqualmie police with King County Sheriff’s services in North Bend

The North Bend City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to begin negotiating a new interlocal agreement (ILA) with the King County Sheriff’s Office for police services, the City of North Bend announced.

The decision came after months of review and public input regarding the city’s current law enforcement arrangement with the Snoqualmie Police Department.

The transition would mark the end of a 14-year policing partnership with Snoqualmie.

Councilmembers at the May 6 meeting emphasized that the decision was not made lightly and was the result of a thorough, data-driven evaluation.

“The Snoqualmie Police Department has served us well and kept us safe,” said Councilmember Heather Koellen. “The same will be true for the Sheriff’s Department. They will protect us and keep us safe.”

Under the current agreement, North Bend contracts with the City of Snoqualmie for police services.

But officials say that arrangement restricts North Bend’s input on key financial decisions such as officer salaries, facility upgrades, and training costs.

Councilmember Chris Rustik, who chairs the city’s Public Health and Safety Committee, said the new agreement with King County is expected to offer more flexibility and oversight.

“While this contract is for police services, the contract itself is with the City of Snoqualmie and limits our direct involvement,” Rustik said. “Although opinions may vary on the best approach, it is very clear that the safety of our community is a top priority for us all.”

Community feedback played a major role in the decision-making process. During public comment, local residents, business owners, nonprofit leaders, and Snoqualmie officials—including Mayor Katherine Ross—shared their experiences with current policing services.

Mayor Pro Tem Mark Joselyn emphasized that the decision was based on safety and governance, not dissatisfaction.

“If I believed for a minute that becoming a contract city with the King County Sheriff’s Office would make our community less safe, I would not support it,” he said.

He also pointed to positive reports from other cities that contract with the Sheriff’s Office, including Woodinville and Sammamish.

In a prior April 8 workstudy session, the King County Sheriff’s Office presented a detailed proposal and participated in an extensive Q&A with councilmembers. The city cited responsive communication and data sharing as strengths during the evaluation process.

Mayor Mary Miller said the city is committed to ensuring a smooth transition, emphasizing continued transparency and community engagement. “We will have the transition process be as smooth as possible,” she said. “Thank you to the community for coming up and talking to us, saying exactly how you feel… Don’t ever stop.”

The Snoqualmie Police Department will continue to serve North Bend during the negotiation period and for up to 18 months following any official termination notice from the city, as required by the current contract.

