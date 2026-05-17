VIDEO: Navy jets from Whidbey Island collide mid-air during aerial performance

IDAHO — Two U.S. Navy Growlers from Washington collided mid-air on Sunday during a performance in Idaho.

The Navy confirms to CBS News that two EA18-G jets assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129 from Whidbey Island collided in mid-air while performing an aerial demonstration involving four air crew for the Mountain Home Air Force Base Gunfighter Skies Air Show in Idaho around 12 p.m. local time.

All four of the crew were able to eject from their jets.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries, but they are being evaluated by medics.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the Whidbey Island naval base for comment.

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