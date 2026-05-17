VIDEO: Shooting in Spanaway leaves man with serious injuries; neighbors spring into action

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Pierce County deputies are looking for a shooter who left a man with serious injuries in Spanaway. He survived, thanks in part to the quick actions of a bystander.

KIRO 7 obtained exclusive footage of the crime.

It happened Wednesday on Mountain Highway East, a residential street.

A neighbor’s security camera shows two men getting out of a red car and going to a dismantled school bus sitting in the front yard of a home. Seconds after they enter, a scream and a single gunshot are heard.

The suspects are seen running back to the car and taking off. Beatris Lemus was standing in her driveway just feet away when it happened, holding her son.

“I remember that loud shot and once I realized what was going on, I went back in the house immediately and called 911,” Lemus said.

Body cam footage shared by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office shows what happened next. Another man used a belt to tie a tourniquet on the shooting victim, which a deputy later replaced with a real one.

Deputies then went looking for the car, which was found burned on the side of the road.

“This neighborhood’s been going like this for the last three or four years,” Lemus said. “Since we got here, it’s turned horrible.”

Lemus said the house where the shooting happened has been a problem spot for years. It is surrounded by disassembled cars.

According to Lemus, people were living in the busted bus.

“We have kids and honestly, our kids aren’t safe to go out any more,” she said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the shooting or suspects to come forward.

©2026 Cox Media Group