40-year cold case solved: DNA links Canadian man to 1986 Wenatchee homicide

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department (WPD) closed a 40-year-old homicide investigation after years of insufficient forensic testing and analysis posed significant roadblocks.

WPD announced the closure of the case on Thursday, 40 years to the date of when the homicide occurred on May 14, 1986.

Forty years ago, WPD responded to reports of a dead individual behind the Stanley Center located at 1201 N. Wenatchee Avenue. The victim was identified as Carol Traicoff, and WPD determined she died due to homicidal assault.

At that time, detectives pursued all of their available investigative leads, but no suspect was positively identified. The crime scene was thoroughly processed, and evidence was collected and submitted to the FBI for forensic analysis. The area surrounding the homicide was also canvassed for witnesses and additional information.

“Unfortunately, the forensic testing available at that time did not produce any leads sufficient enough to solve the case,” WPD stated.

Over the next two years, investigators followed several leads, conducted numerous interviews, and administered multiple polygraph examinations, although they were still unable to identify a suspect.

Since the initial investigation, several officers and detectives have revisited the case, but little to no new information has emerged, and no arrests have been made.

Modern DNA testing breathes new life into 1986 Wenatchee homicide case

In January 2023, a now-retired Detective, Sergeant R. Weatherman, began reviewing the case and identified additional investigative opportunities with the help of the Washington State Patrol (WSP) Crime Lab Forensic Scientist B. Wright.

The evidence originally collected in 1986 could now be submitted for further examination using modern testing. WPD noted that the tests identified DNA from an unknown male suspect.

Sergeant Weatherman worked with the Department of Justice and the Washington State Attorney General’s Office to help find funding for further Forensic Genetic Genealogy testing.

In July 2024, the DNA was submitted for further testing. In December 2024, genealogy results identified possible family lineage and showed a main geographical genealogy within the continental U.S. and Canada.

The evidence originally collected in 1986 could now be submitted for further examination using modern testing. WPD noted that the tests identified DNA from an unknown male suspect.

Sergeant Weatherman worked with the Department of Justice and the Washington State Attorney General’s Office to help find funding for further Forensic Genetic Genealogy testing.

In July 2024, the DNA was submitted for further testing. In December 2024, genealogy results identified possible family lineage and showed a main geographical genealogy within the continental U.S. and Canada.

WPD found that, based on its investigation, it is believed that on or around May 14, 1986, Henry B. Leland killed Traicoff.

Leland died in 2007.

There is currently no evidence to suggest any other suspects, and it is believed that Leland and Traicoff were alone at the time. The investigation has been closed officially.

“The Wenatchee Police Department would like to thank all the prior investigators for their work and diligence throughout the investigation,” WPD stated. “This investigation has spanned four decades, crossed the country, and into Canada. Without the help of WSP Crime Lab, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Washington Attorney General’s Office, and all the other assisting agencies, this investigation would not have been resolved.

“Finally, we would like to thank Traicoff’s family for not giving up and remaining determined to find Traicoff’s killer,” WPD continued. “Traicoff would have been 75 years old.”

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This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

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