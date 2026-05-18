2 seriously injured in suspected DUI head-on crash in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Two people were taken to a hospital following a three-car head-on crash on SR 9 over the weekend.

On Saturday, May 16 around 7:24 p.m., firefighters responded to the crash in Snohomish.

The causing driver, a 36-year-old from Shelton, was driving northbound on SR 9 when it crossed the center lane and hit two vehicles, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).

The 36-year-old’s car rolled and came to a rest on its top. One of the cars ended up in a ditch and the other on a shoulder.

Two vehicles had extensive damage in the front and one driver needed to be cut from their vehicle, according Snohomish County Fire District 4.

It took 17 minutes to cut the driver from the vehicle using the jaws of life, according to Snohomish County Fire District 4.

Both drivers were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett.

One driver was seriously injured and another had life-threatening-injuries. Another driver was not injured, according to Washington State Patrol.

It’s believed alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The causing driver is facing charges, according to a WSP press memo.

The crash is still under investigation.

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