2024 WA Elections: Congressional District 10 race

Washington’s 10th Congressional District is currently represented by Marilyn Strickland (D), who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2021 and will run again this year.

Candidates for Congressional District 10

(in alphabetical order by last name)

Richard Boyce - (I)

Elected Experience

None

Other Professional Experience

Retired Army

Education

Not much

Community Service

None

Statement

Recommend you store at least two weeks of food, water, medications, energy and personal protection for you and your family. Everything indicates this could be a dangerous year and future and the government shows no indication they will defend the nation.

Since 2020 the evil has accelerated. Instead of producing a safe and orderly environment emphasizing the rule of law where free people may thrive the government has become a tyrannicle force captured by extra constitutional forces, e.g. United Nations, World Economic Forum and the World Health Organization.

Have you heard of C40 cities that will eliminate meat, dairy, cars and limit the purchase of clothing and travel outside the city by 2030? Seattle has signed on. “15 minute cities” where you have no private vehicles, no private property and “everything you need” is a 15 minute walk. Lakewood is one of several 15 minute cities in progress.

Inflation is intentional. The destruction of America’s fiat currency is the precursor to the implementation of a central bank digital currency (CBDC). When you follow a CBDC with a Social Credit Score, ESG, you will have a inexorable token economy. All wealth will be neutralized and you will be rewarded or punished based on your compliance. Impossible? Look and listen around you while you deny it it is happening in front of you.

Have you heard? By 2030 you will own nothing and be happy. That’s the goal of the above mentioned organizations and oligarchs who pull their strings. I have no money and would accept none but I invite everyone to come to my campaign address any Saturday and see the transition of a free society to a dystopian hell hole in progress. God Bless the USA.

Kurtis Engle (Union Party)

Elected Experience

None.

Other Professional Experience

Some.

Education

Yes.

Community Service

I’m running because I think the MAGAts are mad enough to kick their own dog, because, the workingman hasn’t had a raise since Nixon snuck off to make a secret deal with Mao to send them half our jobs. I propose the Unions set up an instant political party to ‘negotiate’ with the government. Future tax cuts via personal and dependant exemption, CCTC. Poor people should not be paying rich peoples taxes. Feed the schoolkids. Impeach and prosecute the Dobbs 5. Get god out of government. Shift our alliance Israel to Palestine. Shift 1000 Abrams to Europe.

Statement

I’m talking religion because it’s not the governments business. The cliffs notes of Catholicism is chapter 6 of Matthew, where Christ says “Don’t go to church, don’t giver them money, don’t do what they say, and for gods sake don’t do what they do! When you pray, go into your closet and shut the door. Pray to the Father secretly, and he will reward you openly. Verily, Christ said unto the Humans, those who pray in sight of men to be admired for piety, ...already have their desires.” My favorite bible passage, because out of gods own mouth comes the truth : He can’t stand bible thumpers either. That these are the words that got god killed is something he knew when he spoke. That the church got the state to do the killing is a double lesson : the state and the church were not one while God was here. You will also find the sermon on the mount where god lays out his impractical plans, and the lords prayer. Boiled down, it says I hope I get paid fairly, and that folks don’t get upset about a seed and a stem. Sounds to me, the Lord is a Union Man. And then there is the most important word in the bible, the blinking name of god. Depending on who wrote your bible it does or don’t have the word amen in the lords prayer. That’s not Jesus name. It belongs to the fakest god ever, invented by the Pharaoh that looked like a space alien to destroy the other gods and vex mankind. “Kill them all. Let god sort them out.” Google it. You should probably stop saying Amen. And if someone will please carry this good news to Marjorie Taylor Green, I would thank you very much.

Don Hewett (R) - https://www.donhforcongress.com/

Elected Experience

Don’s integrity, conduct, and character exemplify the qualifications necessary to bring honesty, to ensure transparency, and to return “common sense” to our Government.

Other Professional Experience

Don serviced in the Air Force 96th bomb wing as a police officer, Don’s career has earned him the title “Mr. Fix It” among his colleagues. Don, as Executive Engineer, has led teams of engineers to achieve technological breakthroughs, leading to advanced technology.

Education

B.S.-Mathematics, B.S-Computer Science, B.S.-Electrical Engineering, Honors Society (IEEE) - University of Washington.

Community Service

Don’s serves his community by renovating homes for single mothers, supporting local charities, working at the food bank, and volunteering at schools.

Statement

I am running to put more money back in the pockets of hard-working Americans. For too long our government has considered tax money to be a bottomless piggy bank that they could rob on a whim. I will reduce government spending, which will reduce inflation, and reduce home mortgage rates; bringing the dream of homeownership back to younger generations. Due to our open borders, our social service systems are being drained, especially harming the elderly, disabled and minorities. We cannot be the welfare system to the world. I will reinstate remain in Mexico policy, protecting our tax dollars. I will require mandatory e-verify, protecting American jobs. I will secure our borders to protect American sovereignty. We are in an energy crisis. By allowing more drilling permits and reducing government’s involvement in the energy industry we will achieve affordable energy. We produce the cleanest energy in the world, we will bring back American energy jobs. I will protect the lower snake river dams. Hydroelectric is inexpensive energy and is zero CO2. These dams provide energy, irrigation, transportation and have minimal impact on salmon. Our social security is in jeopardy, due to irresponsible policies of corrupt politicians. I will defend our social security so that it is available for you. Our country owes a debt to our veterans, we are free because of the brave. I will protect our people in uniform and ensure that the VA serves our vets. I will protect our law enforcement, who risk their lives every day to keep the peace. I am not beholden to any special interest groups or lobbyists, only to you the voters. I grew up here, I humbly ask for your vote. “government’s first duty is to protect the people, not run their lives” ~Reagan, Hewett can do it!

Eric Mahaffy (D) - https://ericmahaffy.com/

Elected Experience

I want our country back!

Other Professional Experience

As a working class citizen I have learned many ways that the government is failing us. I need to bring this perspective to Congress to get the conversation started

Education

I have learned, we are at war for our vote. I understand how much money the system has and can make by getting us to vote against our better interest. It is worthwhile and profitable for them to take over our government so they can line their pockets with our tax dollars that are used for this country and its people

Community Service

Go to EricMahaffy.com

Statement

I am part of the working class and I will always do what’s right for working class Americans and also make sure that business is strong. I know where some of the problems exist, some of these are pretty simple fixes that will hopefully be bipartisan. I am tired of not knowing if I can trust my news and information systems. I will introduce a bill, if you can’t prove it you can’t say it. We can fix this country and make it the pride of the world again. I am the right person for this job. Over my many years, I have learned one truth. If you make your living with a paycheck and want the best for the people and the country, I suggest vote Democrat. If you make your money off other people doing the work, then find news and information systems that are good at getting the working class to vote Republican, no matter what they need to say or do to make it happen and make sure those groups are well funded.My basic beliefs, in no particular order. Unions, universal health care, the women’s right to choose, clean energy, truth in journalism, the right to bear arms, reasonable gun control and background checks, interest-free home loans, repealing failed tax cuts, division of church and state, zero inflation, a strong working class, government that works for the people, allowing Medicare to negotiate with Big Pharma, part-time and gig workers access to health insurance and retirement plans. Affordable housing, employees right of first refusal when a business goes up for sale, getting the legal system to work for the people. Healthcare accessible that is affordable for all people, a healthy planet, controlling lobbyists and dark money. Decentralized government. An immigration system that works.

Nirav Sheth (R) - https://www.shethforcongress.com/

Elected Experience

No previous elected positions

Other Professional Experience

Owner at Sheth Group LLC ( 2017 to Present); Co-Owner at Sheth & Patel LLC ( 2018 to Present); Police officer at Lakewood Police Department (May 2017 to Oct 2017) Resign due to Hearing Loss ; United States Marines Corp (May 2011 to Nov 2014) Honorable Discharge

Education

AS degree in electrical engineering, Airframe Mechanic, Business Administration

Community Service

Enlisted in USMC in Yuma, AZ. Police officer in Lakewood, WA. A Volunteer as an advisor & Translator at U.S. Border Patrol Yuma, AZ and American Red Cross Volunteer

Statement

I want to stop illegal immigration & secure our border

I want to bring more support for law enforcement for safer community

I want to stop natural gas ban

I want to stop unnecessary spending

I am Nirav Sheth, former student immigrant but now US Citizen who was born & raised in Lower middle-class family from India. We find ourselves at a crucial turning point in our society, where the decisions we make today will have a lasting impact on future generations. The current administration has put our infrastructure, the very foundation of our freedom. I Want to protect the American Dream. As a successful entrepreneur and someone who has served in the United States Marines and Lakewood Police Department, I have learned invaluable leadership traits that I will bring to the table. Our district is not only vital for economic growth and stability, but it is also home to countless families and provides thousands of jobs. Having an effective district representative is of utmost importance. I believe that by reducing the budget resourcefully, we can maintain jobs and prevent disasters by paying close attention to detail in all sectors. Cutting the cost down so we don’t keep raising our debt is also my goal. During my time in the Marines, I have utilized my education and skills to organize large-scale training events with limited funding. As your district representative, my agenda will focus on homeless issues, making stronger our border & law enforcement for safer community, sustainable jobs, protecting the environment, & managing operational costs while upholding safety standards

I would like to express my gratitude in advance for your vote. Together, we can make a positive and effective change for our district and future generations

Marilyn Strickland (D) - https://stricklandforwashington.com/

Elected Experience

U.S. House of Representatives, 2021-present; Mayor of Tacoma, 2010-2017

Other Professional Experience

President & CEO, Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce; Board Chair, Pierce Transit; Board Chair, Tacoma Employees’ Retirement System

Education

BA, University of Washington; MBA, Clark-Atlanta University

Community Service

The Black Collective, The Korean American Association of Tacoma

Statement

While some go to D.C. to make headlines, I stay focused on the work of lowering drug costs and capping insulin at $35 per month, protecting Social Security and Medicare, and supporting our military members, their families, and Veterans. I will always defend reproductive freedom - the private medical decisions between patients and doctors.

Despite higher wages and millions of new jobs, working families and small businesses are feeling the pinch of rising costs. It’s why I took on Big Oil to stop ripping us off, and delivered funds to build more housing.

Since 2021, I’ve helped thousands of residents recover more than $10 million of benefits owed to them. I’ve also delivered over $45 million to improve our roads and sidewalks, bridges, public transit, clean water, Internet, and build affordable housing. I secured $54 million to protect and restore Puget Sound, and funding for local law enforcement.

Together, we have accomplished a lot and we must continue striving for a nation that is safe, just and secure for all people. We must defend democracy and voting rights here at home, and support our allies abroad. We must build more housing, and finally make child care, elder care, and caring for our disabled loved ones affordable.

I’ve proudly earned endorsements from Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the Washington State Labor Council, the League of Conservation Voters, and leaders in business, government, social services, education, faith communities, and tribal communities.

I humbly ask for your vote, and the privilege to continue representing you as the South Sound’s voice in Congress.

Desirée C. Toliver (D) - https://vote4toliver.org/

Elected Experience

Prior Board member for the Tenants union of Washington state, and currently an Executive Board Member of Thurston County Democrats.

Other Professional Experience

For professional experience Desirée has always been customer facing. A majority of her career was spent in the insurance industry, earning some certifications towards an Associate in Claims. They also have experience as supervisor, team trainer, peer mentor, and presenter. Including working in a temporary Lab during the Pandemic.

Education

Graduate of South Puget Sound Community College in 2021 as part of the All Washington Academic team, earning 2 degrees AAS, & AA

Community Service

Primary focus on mutual aid.

Statement

Desirée’s journey from adversity to advocacy has endowed her with a profound understanding of the barriers that impede people’s progress. Having experienced the sudden loss of her corporate job and the subsequent reality of homelessness, she intimately knows the struggles faced by many in her community. This firsthand experience fuels her commitment to dismantling these barriers, whether they be economic, social, or systemic. As an honest politician, Desirée firmly believes that representatives should be the voice of every individual in their district, not just the privileged few. Her candidacy for Mayor of Olympia, initiated without endorsements, name recognition, or financial backing, reflects her dedication to amplifying the voices of all, regardless of their socio-economic status. She advocates for policies that promote inclusivity, fairness, and equal opportunity for all residents. In her role as an advocate and community leader, Desirée champions initiatives aimed at improving access to essential services, creating pathways for upward mobility, and addressing the root causes of inequality. Through her work with local organizations and as an executive board member of Thurston County Democrats, she tirelessly advocates for transparency and policies that uplift all communities as a whole, breaking down systemic barriers. Desirée’s unwavering dedication to her community, coupled with her intimate understanding of the challenges faced by its residents, positions her as a formidable force for positive change. With her as a leader, the promise of a more equitable and inclusive future for America becomes not just a dream, but a tangible reality worth striving for. As a sole parent, the drive to create a better world is fueled by her desire to show the young ones in her life that they too can achieve the American dream, and will ensure it through advocating for them in every room.

