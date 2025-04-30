Here’s what led up to a deadly semi-truck crash that shut down I-5 in Tacoma for 8.5 hours

TACOMA, Wash. — A portion of Interstate 5 in Tacoma was shut down for eight and a half hours and caused a miles-long backup during the morning commute after a semi-truck crashed and caught fire.

Around 4:40 a.m. on April 29, a semi truck was heading northbound, near S 84th Street, when it slowed down for traffic.

For unknown reasons, the truck swerved and hit the center median and a light pole.

The semi truck caught fire and came to rest across all northbound lanes. Traffic was backed up for over five miles.

The driver has been identified as a 22-year-old from Manteca, Calif.

It’s unclear what factors led up to the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.

