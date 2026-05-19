Washington immigration attorney sued by nine former clients for alleged malpractice

A Washington immigration attorney is now facing a federal civil malpractice lawsuit filed by nine former clients.

The clients allege that Alexandra Lozano promised them “miracles” in their immigration cases, but instead engaged in deceptive, negligent, and fraudulent practices.

According to court documents, Lozano allegedly deceived both her clients and immigration authorities through her services. In some cases, clients allege that false statements were prepared on their behalf without their knowledge or consent.

Plaintiff Nora Patricia Murillo Moreno told KIRO 7 she sought out Lozano’s services after she was sold on a “miracle.” Her husband and three children are U.S. citizens and she was hoping to get a green card.

“If she said she makes miracles, why not?” Murillo Moreno said.

According to court documents, Lozano allegedly pressured Murillo Moreno to “embellish facts and make claims that she did not fully agree with.”

Lozano had also allegedly filed and signed a declaration on Murillo Moreno’s behalf that “consisted of exaggerated and/or false statements,” according to court documents.

At the time, Murillo Moreno had been traveling back and forth to Mexico to visit her sick father. When she attempted to return to the U.S. after one such trip in February, Murillo Moreno said she was stopped at the border and told her residency application had been denied.

Murillo Moreno says Lozano had never told her about the denial or about a court hearing she was allegedly supposed to attend.

“I begged them (immigration officials) to send me to court,” Murillo Moreno said. “I have nothing with me, no clothes.”

She has been in Mexico ever since.

“What really hurts is my sons, to be away from them,” she told KIRO 7.

Murillo Moreno is one of nine former clients named in the lawsuit. The case alleges that Lozano’s services “were illusory, negligent, and even fraudulent.”

The lawsuit also alleges that Lozano filed fraudulent claims for visas that their clients were not eligible for, particularly pursuant to the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) and human trafficking (T-Visa).

VAWA provides protections to victims of domestic violence, while the T-Visa program provides immigration benefits to survivors of human trafficking.

“We’ve had scores of people contact us,” said Aric Bomszyk, an attorney for the plaintiffs. “To this day, new inquiries are coming in.”

“These folks have deep roots in this country,” said Vicente Omar Barraza, another attorney for the plaintiffs. “They’ll happily spend $15,000 or more per person for the opportunity to achieve their American dream, and now it’s turned into a nightmare.”

In a statement to KIRO 7, Lozano said she took these matters seriously and that any issues involving regulatory or legal processes will continue to be addressed through appropriate channels.

“For nearly 20 years as an attorney, and throughout the last 11 years leading my law firm, my work has consistently centered on advocating for immigrants and supporting the communities they are part of—especially in complex, high-stakes situations where the path forward is not always clear,” Lozano wrote.

She added that immigration law has changed dramatically in recent years.

“Policies, procedures, and adjudication trends under the current administration created challenges and outcomes unlike anything many practitioners had previously experienced, including significant shifts in processing, discretion, and case results across the industry,” Lozano wrote. “Despite those changes, our commitment has remained the same: to fight for our clients, pursue every lawful option available, and continue serving our community with compassion, integrity, and dedication.

“We are deeply client-centered and results-oriented, and I’m proud that our work has helped change the lives of thousands of individuals and families. That commitment is reflected not only in the trust our clients place in us, but also in my published work and the mission that continues to guide our firm every day,” Lozano wrote.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs have created a website tracking case developments. They believe there may be additional potential victims.

If you believe you are one of them, the attorneys are asking you to reach out to them. You can find more details here.

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