I-405 southbound crash near NE 85th Street in Kirkland snarls Tuesday morning commute

A collision blocked the three right lanes and one of two HOV lanes on southbound I-405 during Tuesday’s morning commute before the highway was cleared just after 8:15 a.m.

The crash occurred just north of N.E. 85th Street (milepost 20) in Kirkland.

CLEARED: All lanes of SB I-405 in Kirkland have reopened. https://t.co/soINFObIeO — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 19, 2026

Incident response, the Washington State Patrol, and fire crews were on the scene helping clear the impacted lanes. Despite all highway lanes reopening, officials are warning drivers and commuters to expect delays. It is approximately a two-hour drive from Everett to Bellevue, as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

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This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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