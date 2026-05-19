19-year-old hospitalized after police shooting in Bothell overnight

BOTHELL, Wash. — A man was hospitalized overnight after an alleged traffic stop led to a police shooting in Bothell.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, a Bothell police officer spotted a car doing an illegal U-turn along Bothell-Everett Highway just after midnight. The officer followed and pulled into the 7-Eleven behind the suspect’s car.

Deputies say the officer spotted multiple people in the car, but could not initially confirm exactly how many.

The driver then got out and ran off, while a passenger jumped into the driver’s seat. One of the suspects then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer, the sheriff’s office reports.

The Bothell officer reportedly pulled out his gun and fired off multiple rounds as the new driver of the suspect vehicle backed into his police cruiser multiple times, ramming into it before speeding off.

An hour later, a 19-year-old man was dropped off at a Burien hospital with a gunshot wound. The sheriff’s office believes he is connected to the incident at the 7-Eleven. He’s been taken to Harborview Medical Center and is in stable condition, deputies report.

Later that morning, the suspects’ car was found abandoned in Burien.

The sheriff’s office says all other suspects are outstanding at this time and confirmed that no officers were hurt in the incident.

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