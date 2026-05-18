Pierce County residents feeling sticker shock at Puget Sound Energy electric bills this year

ORTING, Wash. — Residents in Orting are grappling with high energy bills and are expressing concern over proposed future rate increases from Puget Sound Energy.

The utility’s website says it is seeking approval for hikes that would impact electricity and natural gas rates for the years 2027, 2028 and 2029.

PSE estimated the cost of the increase based on 800 kWh of electricity, 200 kWh more than its tier two rates threshold:

Electricity:

2027: 16.75% ($28/ month)

2028: 3.76% ($7/ month)

2029: 8.91% ($16/ month)

Gas:

2027: 13.32% ($14/ month)

2028: 3.04% ($4/ month)

2029: 3.27% ($5/month)

The utility company states it needs to invest more than $3.2 billion into its gas and electric system to address system safety and reliability, meet growing customer demand and harden infrastructure against severe weather and wildfire risks.

Approximately 70% of that investment is designated for the electric system, which PSE states is under increasing strain.

Orting resident and PSE customer Rhonda Gibson-Cummings reported a significant jump in her bill over some billing cycles this year when she compared them to bills she received last year.

She stated her November bill was approximately $413. Showing the bill to KIRO 7’s crew, her January bill rose to about $738, noting PSE bills her on a 59-60 day cycle.

Gibson-Cummings said she was flabbergasted at the hike.

“Plopping down a thousand dollars a month for your electric bill is just nuts,” she said.

Another PSE customer in Orting, Anna White, who is a neighbor of Gibson-Cummings, also experienced a substantial increase. White noted her bill was roughly $785 last year across a certain billing period, increasing to $1,033.18 this year.

She commented on the financial strain, saying, “we’re breaking the bank.”

White also expressed the impact on her family life.

“We love being home, but at this point, we can’t enjoy our home.”

Gibson-Cummings and White have both heard anecdotally from their neighbors that their bills are higher, or more than double, what they are accustomed to paying.

PSE has implemented rate increases this year and last year.

White voiced her fears about potential future hikes, saying, “we’re going to live with our lights off pretty much is what it’s going to come down to. I’m a stay-at-home mom with two children, and it’s just really hard.”

Gibson-Cummings is worried about her retirement plans, adding, “I keep saying I want to retire in two years, right? That’s not going to happen.”

Gerald Tracy, Media Engagement Program Manager with PSE sent KIRO 7 a statement:

“The rate plan includes the cost of nearly a dozen new renewable energy projects to serve residential and small business customers, along with the needs to modernize and upgrade infrastructure in the face of increased storm and wildfire risk. For a detailed break down of what is included, visit pse.com/2026grc.“

©2026 Cox Media Group