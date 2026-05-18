Washington teacher among top 8 finalists for ‘America’s Favorite Teacher’ competition

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A teacher from Washington state has made it to the top 8 finalists for the 2026 America’s Favorite Teacher competition.

The winning teacher will receive:

$25,000

A trip to Hawaii

An appearance in Reader’s Digest

A school assembly with Bill Nye

Amber Brouillette, a first-grade teacher in Federal Way, is in sixth place.

When asked why she became a teacher, Brouillette said, “I wanted to be able to impact students in a positive way and utilize my love for kids and learning in my career choice.”

You can learn more about Amber Brouillette and her bid for the win here.

America’s Favorite Teacher is run by Colossal, an organization that runs competitions to raise money for charity. According to their website, the America’s Favorite Teacher competition supports The Planetary Society.

Voting for the 2026 America’s Favorite Teacher competition concludes on Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m.

Find more info here.

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