Three hurt in shooting outside Seattle nightclub, suspects on the run

SEATTLE — Three men were sent to the hospital after being hit by bullets in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood overnight.

SPD first responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Broadway East Pike Street at around 1 a.m., and found three men who had been shot.

Seattle Fire Department medics took all three victims to Harborview Medical Center, two in serious condition and one in critical condition.

According to SPD, an altercation started between three men and nightclub security outside Cultura Seattle.

As the men left, at least one suspect pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots toward the club, striking the three victims.

The three suspects ran off before officers arrived.

Detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting.

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