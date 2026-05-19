Family attends court hearing for man accused of killing Growler Guys employee

SEATTLE — Lucas Logan, the man accused of shooting and killing Quusaa “Q” Margarsa outside Growler Guys in North Seattle, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

The courtroom gallery was filled with Margarsa’s family, who traveled from around the region and overseas to Seattle for the arraignment.

A judge kept Logan’s bail at $2 million.

Seattle police responded to Growler Guys along Lake City Way NE on May 9 after an employee discovered Margarsa dead while opening the taproom.

Logan was found and arrested on May 11 in connection with Margarsa’s killing.

Seattle police are investigating the circumstances that led to Margarsa’s death.

In court documents, investigators say that Margarsa was in The Growler Guys with two other people, the suspect and another woman. The documents state that the pair met Margarsa at an after-hours hookah lounge early Saturday morning.

Investigators and prosecutors say they reviewed surveillance video from inside the taproom showing the three arriving at 5:30 a.m. that same morning, “hanging out, drinking, and possibly doing narcotics together. It appears to be a friendly interaction for the majority of the time,” the probable cause documents read.

Around 6:40 a.m., prosecutors note a shift. While cameras do not have audio, they say Margarsa and the suspect “appear to be speaking animatedly and gesticulating.”

Documents state Margarsa walked towards the door, where the three came in, which is locked with a deadbolt. That’s when prosecutors say the suspect pulled a gun out of his cross-body bag and shot Margarsa, once in the head and twice more when he hit the ground.

Logan’s attorney says he was acting in self-defense.

Badhas Margarsa, the victim’s brother, attended the court proceedings on Tuesday alongside more than a dozen other relatives and friends of the family.

Many were emotional in the gallery and looking to understand the loss of their loved one. Badhas Margarsa says the greater community and the Margarsa’s extended family have been supporting his mother since Quusaa’s death.

“My aunt flew in from Norway to surprise my mom; that’s something that she really needed to help her relax,” Badhas Margarsa said. “She doesn’t usually see her because she lives in Norway. It’s been open, we’ve been at the house every single day, checking in on her.”

Badhas Margarsa expressed the profound personal impact of losing his younger brother, known to many as “Q.”

He described feeling lost and noted his brother’s consistent presence in his life.

“My other half is lost. I coach basketball, and Q, that’s what we called him, came to every game,” Badhas Margarsa said.

He also emphasized his brother’s positive influence on others.

“He was just a ball of light. He brings everybody together-- people from different walks and paths, from sports to just local kids he grew up with. He connects everybody,” Badhas Margarsa said. “His smile, his energy. Once a soul like that is lost, it’s hard to replace.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral and memorial expenses.

Logan has another court hearing scheduled for June 11.

©2026 Cox Media Group