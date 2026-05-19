State Route 3 near Gorst will close for 16 days. Here’s why.

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — A portion of State Route 3 near Gorst will close for 16 days next month for the removal of barriers to a fish passage underneath the highway.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the highway will close in both directions from 7 a.m. Saturday, June 13, to 7 a.m. Monday, June 29 near Sunnyslope Road Southwest.

Signed detours will be in place.

During the closure, drivers will use Sunnyslope Road Southwest and Southwest Lake Flora Road.

People who walk, roll, or bike can use Northeast Old Belfair Highway/West Belfair Valley Road.

Commercial vehicles will be routed to SR 302 and SR 16.

The highway will remain open to residential and business travelers north and south of the closure.

“WSDOT knows it is counterintuitive to close the highway during the busy summer travel season that includes many events,” the department shared. “Fish passage work must be done during a time when water levels are low, and less fish are in the stream.”

During the closure, crews will install a large prefabricated concrete culvert and build a natural creek bed to make it easier for fish to travel up and downstream.

The work is part of a bigger project to remove barriers to fish under state routes 3, 16 and 166 in Kitsap County.

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