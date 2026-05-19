Woman accused of drunkenly driving through school zone in Port Orchard, crashing into tree

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A 25-year-old woman was arrested, accused of driving erratically through a school zone in Port Orchard before crashing into a tree.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says an alert driver saw what happened and called 911. The caller said the woman was swerving on Southeast Phillips Road before the crash.

The suspect vehicle stopped at a school crosswalk, remained stationary for several minutes even after traffic cleared, and then veered off the road into a tree minutes later, according to the caller.

Deputies discovered multiple alcoholic beverage containers inside the vehicle. The driver refused field sobriety and breathalyzer tests, so deputies obtained a search warrant for a blood draw at St. Michael Center.

Following medical clearance, the suspect was booked into the Kitsap County Jail for driving under the influence.

©2026 Cox Media Group