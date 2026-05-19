National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issues warning about new traffic scam

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is warning the public of a new scam that’s circulating.

According to the agency, scammers are claiming to be from NHTSA and demanding payment for traffic violations. The messages often refer to fake judges, case numbers, and serious consequences to scare people into clicking the link and paying.

“NHTSA does not issue traffic tickets and will never text, call, or email any member of the public regarding any traffic violation,” the agency shared.

Traffic violations are issued by state and local governments and law enforcement agencies. NHTSA is the federal vehicle safety regulator and does not issue any traffic fines to drivers.

Governments will not demand that you pay via gift cards, cryptocurrency, wire transfers, or digital payment apps.

NHTSA does not call or text anyone to ask for Social Security numbers, bank account details, or credit card numbers.

If you receive a suspicious call or text, do not engage. Hang up immediately or delete the message. Do not click on any links provided in a text or email.

If you are concerned about a vehicle issue, check for official information yourself. Visit NHTSA.gov/Recalls to check for safety recalls using your VIN or license plate or call the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236.

If you have been contacted by someone pretending to be from NHTSA, report it your local police, your state’s consumer protection office, and the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

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