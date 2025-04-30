May Day 2025: Rallies around Puget Sound

May Day, also known as International Workers Day, is celebrated on May 1. It commemorates the struggle that happened centuries ago to pave the way for our traditional eight-hour workday.
Here’s a look at some of the May Day rallies happening around Puget Sound:
Bainbridge Island
Start time: 5 p.m.
Location: Winslow Way East and Washington 305
Bellingham
Start time: Noon
Location: Federal Building at 104 West Magnolia Street
Bremerton
Start time: 4:30 p.m.
Location: Manette Bridge
Federal Way
Start time: 4 p.m.
Location: Pacific Highway and 320th Street
Gig Harbor
Start time: 4:30 p.m.
Location: Point Fosdick Drive and Olympic Drive
Lake Forest Park
Start time: 4:30 p.m.
Location: the corner of Bothell and Ballinger, 17425 N. East Bothell Way
Lynnwood
Start time: 3:30 p.m.
Location: Lynnwood Event Center on the street corner of 3711 196th St. SW.
Mount Lake Terrace
Start time: 4 p.m.
Location: 236th Street Southwest & 56th Avenue West
Olympia
Start time: Noon
Location: Washington Capitol at the Tivoli Fountain
Port Orchard
Start time: 12 p.m.
Location: All four corners of the intersection at Bethel Road Southeast and Southeast Lund Avenue
Redmond
Start time: 430 p.m.
Location: Redmond Downtown Park
Renton
Start time: 2:15 p.m.
Location: 128th Ave. SE and SE. 164th St.
Seattle
Start time: Noon
Location: Cal Anderson Park
Seattle
Start time: 10:30am
Celebrate International Workers' Day with a rally and door-to-door outreach to Seattle workers and businesses on May 1st. Rally kicks off at 10:30 AM at the Chinese Information Service Center, 611 South Lane Street, Seattle #MayDayOLS2025 #OneSeattle pic.twitter.com/mijREAtCGL— Seattle Office of Labor Standards (@OLS_SEA) April 30, 2025
Tacoma
Start time: 4 p.m.
Location: Tollefson Plaza, then marching to Northwest Detention Center
