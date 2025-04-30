May Day 2025: Rallies around Puget Sound

May Day, also known as International Workers Day, is celebrated on May 1. It commemorates the struggle that happened centuries ago to pave the way for our traditional eight-hour workday.

Here’s a look at some of the May Day rallies happening around Puget Sound:

Bainbridge Island

Start time: 5 p.m.

Location: Winslow Way East and Washington 305

Bellingham

Start time: Noon

Location: Federal Building at 104 West Magnolia Street

Bremerton

Start time: 4:30 p.m.

Location: Manette Bridge

Federal Way

Start time: 4 p.m.

Location: Pacific Highway and 320th Street

Gig Harbor

Start time: 4:30 p.m.

Location: Point Fosdick Drive and Olympic Drive

Lake Forest Park

Start time: 4:30 p.m.

Location: the corner of Bothell and Ballinger, 17425 N. East Bothell Way

Lynnwood

Start time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Lynnwood Event Center on the street corner of 3711 196th St. SW.

Mount Lake Terrace

Start time: 4 p.m.

Location: 236th Street Southwest & 56th Avenue West

Olympia

Start time: Noon

Location: Washington Capitol at the Tivoli Fountain

Port Orchard

Start time: 12 p.m.

Location: All four corners of the intersection at Bethel Road Southeast and Southeast Lund Avenue

Redmond

Start time: 430 p.m.

Location: Redmond Downtown Park

Renton

Start time: 2:15 p.m.

Location: 128th Ave. SE and SE. 164th St.

Seattle

Start time: Noon

Location: Cal Anderson Park

Seattle

Start time: 10:30am

Celebrate International Workers' Day with a rally and door-to-door outreach to Seattle workers and businesses on May 1st. Rally kicks off at 10:30 AM at the Chinese Information Service Center, 611 South Lane Street, Seattle #MayDayOLS2025 #OneSeattle pic.twitter.com/mijREAtCGL — Seattle Office of Labor Standards (@OLS_SEA) April 30, 2025

Tacoma

Start time: 4 p.m.

Location: Tollefson Plaza, then marching to Northwest Detention Center

