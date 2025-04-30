Pierce County teen accused of stabbing mom’s boyfriend to death

TACOMA, Wash. — A 16-year-old teen was arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing after deputies received reports of a domestic dispute between his mother and her boyfriend.

Pierce County deputies said the incident happened inside an apartment complex located on 76th Street Court E in Tacoma on Wednesday around 1:45 a.m.

Once they arrived at the scene, deputies said a 23-year-old man, the mother’s boyfriend, was found with multiple stab wounds.

The mother and two children were also inside the home at the time.

The 23-year-old man was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

The mother’s 16-year-old son was arrested for second-degree murder and is currently being held at Remann Hall.

Investigators said they are gathering evidence to understand if self-defense was a possible factor.

The Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office told KIRO 7 News that it will look into the case to determine possible charges.

More on this story tonight on KIRO 7 at 6 pm.

©2025 Cox Media Group