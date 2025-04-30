Deputies: 16-year-old stabs mom’s boyfriend during dispute; man dies from injuries

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A 16-year-old boy has been booked for second-degree murder after Pierce County deputies say he stabbed his mother’s boyfriend during a domestic dispute.

Deputies were called to the Coventry Court Apartments on 76th Street Ct. E in Tacoma, off of Canyon Road E., for reports of a stabbing around 1:45 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen allegedly stabbed the boyfriend who was having a “domestic dispute” with the boy’s mother.

It’s unclear if that dispute turned violent.

The boyfriend was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.

The 16-year-old was booked into Remann Hall.

The investigation is ongoing into this homicide.

This marks the 12th homicide investigation for Pierce County Sheriff’s Office this year. According to an office spokesperson, there were four reported this same time last year.

