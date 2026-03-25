Dozens of cats with special needs in dire need of a loving home

ARLINGTON, Wash. — The Purr-fect Pals Cat Sanctuary in Arlington is seeking forever homes for more than 100 cats, many of whom have complex medical needs.

Sanctuary officials say the facility is struggling to find permanent homes for these animals, some of whom have remained in the sanctuary for years.

Executive director Vaughn Maurice said that while the sanctuary provides high-quality care, the goal is to move the cats into stable home environments.

Maurice noted that the rescue is in urgent need of adopters, fosters, volunteers and donors to support its mission.

“We give them all the love and care that they need, but we can only do so much in a facility,” Maurice said. “We know that there are people out there that would really love to welcome these cats into their homes and I need to find them.”

The sanctuary focuses on rescuing animals that are often considered the most difficult to place. Some have needs as simple as requiring a prescription diet, to more complex needs like receiving insulin shots on a regular basis.

Clinic manager Miley Wilson said many of these cats would face different outcomes in traditional facilities.

“Most shelters, these are kitties who would be euthanized,” she said. “But here, these are kitties who we go above and beyond and try everything that we can.”

Wilson emphasized that despite these needs, the animals are not fundamentally different from other pets.

“These cats are just as normal as any other cat,” she said. “It’s just like your kids. It’s like hair color. Some colors are different. They’re just very special kitties and they deserve homes just as much.”

To help transition these animals into private homes, the sanctuary offers education, and in some cases will continue paying for medical expenses once they join your home.

“We may as well pay for it in somebody’s home so that the cat is having the best possible life,” Maurice said.

The situation in Arlington reflects broader challenges in animal welfare across the United States.

While the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals reports that the number of animals entering shelters nationwide has decreased slightly since 2023, many facilities are experiencing a capacity crisis. Animals are spending longer amounts of time in shelters before being adopted too, which limits the space available for new rescues.

Wilson said the effort required to care for special-needs cats is balanced by the emotional connection they provide.

She credited the cats with helping her through her own career in shelter medicine.

“These cats have saved me a lot more than I think that I’ve helped them,” Wilson said. “I did not think that shelter medicine was always going to work for me and then cats like Herman and Dusty have really saved my life.”

You can learn more about adopting, fostering, volunteering or donating on the rescue’s website here.

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