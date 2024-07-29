2024 WA Elections: Congressional District 4 race

Congressman Dan Newhouse -- a Washington State University grad -- is facing 7 challengers in the primary. He has been in office since 2015.

The Washington State Primary and Special Election is Aug. 6. In-depth coverage of the races can be found at kiro7.com/politics.

Candidates for US Representative, Congressional District 4

(in alphabetical order by last name)

Mary Baechler (D) - Maryforcongress.org

Elected Experience

This will be Mary’s first elected position.

Other Professional Experience

Mary Baechler has been a businesswoman and entrepreneur with almost 40 years in the Yakima Valley. Mary was CEO of the innovative Baby Jogger Company for 17 years. Mary brings experience and focus on job creation in Central Washington, as a community organizer focused on voting and water issues; worked as Planner in Economic Development for Yakama Nation, and during the Covid pandemic, worked for Public Health as a Disease Investigator.

Education

B.S. WSU, Masters in Nutrition, Northeastern University.

Community Service

Board of Directors, Generating Hope/ Noah’s Ark Homeless Shelter, Wapato; Member, Yakama Reservation Wellness Coalition.

Statement

We all want the best for our families and communities. I am running with the belief that we need to work together, so that the opportunities of the American dream are available for all of our community. We are indeed, one village, and I believe in affecting change in Congress to focus on the services we provide our communities.

Families First. We all want a good future for our children. Protecting our planet for our children and grandchildren is priority one; we need to address climate change and create new green jobs. Remember the smoke from the wildfires every summer? If we act now, we can reduce the effects of climate change on our local families, farms, and farmworkers.

Preserve Women’s Rights. Women should be free to make their healthcare decisions without interference. By funding contraceptive access and comprehensive sexual health education, we can reduce the need for accidental pregnancies and abortions. The countries with the lowest abortion rates are the ones that have comprehensive healthcare, including OB/GYN services.

Affordable Housing. Housing is expensive and scarce. We have been let down by career politicians, but we can help builders with simplified regulations and incentives for housing.

Education & Jobs are everything. Who can afford a mortgage when they are paying off school loans? College should be almost free, like it was for our parent’s generation. Technical and trade schools lead to well-paying jobs, but many high schoolers are not taught financial literacy or entrepreneurship which gives young people the pathway to success.

Community Matters. Can we find ways to listen to each other and build a better world for our children? I believe we can and if elected as your congresswoman, I am willing to listen to both sides and enact change on the important issues affecting our communities.

Benny “BG3″ Garcia (I) - Benny-garcia-for-congress.oceandesignpro.us

Elected Experience

Washington State Chapter Republican National Hispanic Assembly State Chairman. Ebony Senate Representative at Yakima Valley Community College in 1991. Yakima County Veterans Coalition Program Board Member -2 Terms.

Other Professional Experience

Retired U.S. Army combat veteran of Operation Iraq Freedom II. Loan Specialist with the United States Department of Agriculture, completed 1,000 GRH home loans and Teacher.

Education

Diploma, Sunnyside High School; B.A.; Law & Justice Degree, Central Washington University.

Community Service

2022 - Civilian Hero Award Saving Life of Shooting Victim. Military Award: Global War On Terrorism Service Award (GWOT).

Statement

I’m Benny “BG3″ Garcia. In my last campaign of 2022. I didn’t let a house fire or gang shooting stop me. I remained determined and keenly aware of the pressing issues confronting our nation today. I firmly believe in the United States’ role as a beacon of freedom globally. Even after retiring from the U.S. Army, I recognize that my duty to serve the community persist. I aspire to use this congressional platform to humbly serve the constituents of our 4th Congressional District, dedicated to the welfare of “We The People”.

I advocate for common sense solutions to our national debt of thirty-four trillion dollars. I’m promoting that Americans at 50 years of age pay no federal taxes of household incomes under Five Hundred Thousand Dollars “50 No Taxes”. This will help allow prosperity to live the American Dream.

On March 15, 2022, I filed a lawsuit against Washington Secretary of State challenging the newly enacted legislative District 15, as an unconstitutional racial gerrymander. I chose to protect voting rights, and the 14th Amendment. Litigation of Garcia v. Hobbs has gone to the U.S. Supreme Court and are waiting decision. As a leader in my community, it is time for change now. Vote for Benny “BG3″ Garcia a dynamic achiever.

Barry Knowles (D) - Electbarryknowles.com

Elected Experience

Party District Chairman and Precinct Committee Officer.

Other Professional Experience

I served as an engineer and drug interdiction team member. Owned a construction company for 20 years. For 14 years I processed drugs and narcotics for destruction. I’m a licensed Washington State Home Inspector.

Education

Graduated Jennifer Dunn Leadership Institute. Seven years military service. Attended South Seattle Community College. I’ve had several certifications and licenses and attend continuing education.

Community Service

Youth sports coach. Fundraising Shriners Hospital and Cancer Research. Youth Mentor. Taught classes on tenth amendment. Participated in Spark of Love for children. Host holiday gifting for underprivileged children, and charity supplies for Children’s Village.

Statement

Voters should be angry at what our country has become. I am. We’re afraid to leave doors unlocked, to be assaulted by drug addicted, or mentally ill individuals wandering the streets, and to send children to public schools in fear of indoctrination over gender fluidity and subject’s we don’t agree with. We’re stunned at gas and grocery prices. We fear people entering our country with no vetting or disease control. Government policies are destroying the farming industry.

The America I grew up in didn’t stand for these things, didn’t tolerate this behavior in our citizens or representatives. We keep electing the same politicians, who promise to change things. It’s getting worse. I am going to give you a chance to elect someone like yourself to this office. I am a home grown, hard working middle-class American. I don’t toe a party line. I am not a career politician. I always step up when needed. I was taught to work hard, every day, and to treat people fairly and respectfully. I know how lucky I was to be born in this country, and for that I owed something. So, I served. Give me your trust today and you will not be disappointed with my performance as your representative.

I can’t be bought. I’m relentless and tireless when working. I don’t give up. I will legislate hard to control our border, protect our farming industry, divert more money to public assistance, to stop the flow of fentanyl into our neighborhoods, to purge our education system of pornography and gender discussions, to identify effective deterrents to increase public safety and make our streets safe again.

I will debate and propose on all levels of government on behalf of everyday people like you and me, including local government. You haven’t seen that before.

John Malan (D) - Restore-america.info

Elected Experience

I have not had the high honor to serve yet.

Other Professional Experience

Journeyman Wireman

Education

1 year of College

Community Service

Seeking public office is Community Service.

Statement

The American experiment has failed. The Republic is dead. John Malan loves Liberty and hereby petitions the people of Washington 4 to serve as your representative to the United States Congress in order to safeguard our Life, Liberty and Pursuit of Happiness. John Malan served America as a Recon Marine from 1980-1984 and possesses the leadership traits indicative of a United States Marine—Integrity, Knowledge, Courage, Decisiveness, Loyalty, Dependability, Initiative, Tact, Justice, Judgment, Enthusiasm, Bearing, Endurance and Unselfishness. He is a Journeyman Wireman affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (a labor union) for over 35 years. He is not a politician but aspires to be a statesman.

The current corporate political system has hijacked America and transformed most of us into God-rejecting, Bible-hating, politically correct zombies. The Federal Corporation also known as the United States (28 USC 3002), continually usurp the People’s Authority by disregarding the Bill of Rights including but not limited to Amendments 9 and 10. State Sovereignty must be re-claimed and respected. John Malan believes in the nation state called the United States of America and rejects Globalism as a flawed economic model. A nation without substantive borders is not a nation at all. America is better served by fair trade not free trade. Treaties and agreements must be administered with full disclosure and acceptance by the American people.

Political Correctness cloaked in DEI and wokism is an abomination and has caused America to devolve further toward Communism. Agents for change have exercised a flawed submissive foreign policy and have emasculated our military forces to the point where we are vulnerable to attack. It’s time to Make America Great Again.

Visit www.restore-america.info and Save America. Oooo-rah.

“Birdie” Jane Muchlinski (D) - Birdieforcongress.com

Elected Experience

Precinct Committee Officer, secretary, vice chair, and chair of local organizations over the last 16 years.

Other Professional Experience

Community health, housing, education, and entire adult life in leadership positions. Winning campaign strategy for non-partisan city council and local school board members during a heated and divisive recall.

Education

Bachelors of Science in Business Management.

Community Service

Face of the Public Safety Sales Tax campaign to support law enforcement and youth drug court programs, school board, county commissioner, and city council campaigns. Homeless medical outreach. World Relief refugee supportive services. Government Youth Engagement. Upcoming Tri-Town Get Down vendor/artist coordinator. Get Out The Vote!

Statement

In this stretch of Central Washington, the people deserve more than struggle. I’ve walked down dirt roads in the Methow to suburban streets in Richland, talking to farmers, teachers, firefighters, and shop owners. Each of our stories shows American resilience, but also a concerning lack of progress. High housing costs, lack of healthcare, underfunded schools, and a changing climate that threatens our crops and our livelihoods. We owe our children more.

Campaigning isn’t about big speeches in crowded halls or fancy galas. It’s about sharing a meal with neighbors and talking about the things that matter most. It’s about understanding that fighting for a fair wage is a fight for our dignity. It’s about agreeing that high interest rates for a home create a low point for American families. It’s about knowing that stripping a woman of her right to choose is stripping the rights of all of us.

We like our way of life in Central Washington, but our elected leaders need to work harder on the issues we all face. That’s why I’m running for office. I’ll find the common ground to bring down the cost of a home, our groceries, and our gas. I’ll improve healthcare access for our seniors so they can age with the dignity they’ve earned. I’ll work to create jobs, improve wages, and build infrastructure so our kids have a shot at the middle class. I’ll fight to end the fentanyl crisis, stand with law enforcement, and create an immigration policy that finally makes sense.

I will not engage in the same tired politics of division and hate in this country. Together we can usher in a new era of progress and prosperity for our district. Please join me in building our brighter future, because we deserve better - our kids deserve better.

Dan Newhouse (R) - Dannewhouse.com

Elected Experience

Chairman of Congressional Western Caucus, 2021 – Present. Central Washington’s Representative in Congress 2015 - Present. Washington State House of Representatives 2003-2009.

Other Professional Experience

Washington State Department of Agriculture Director, 2009-2013. Operates an 850-acre farm near Sunnyside where he grows hops, tree fruit, grapes, and alfalfa.

Education

Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Economics, Washington State University. Graduate of the Ag Forestry Leadership Program.

Community Service

Past President, Hop Growers of America, Hop Growers of Washington, and Yakima County Farm Bureau. Former member of the Columbia River Task Force and Central Washington Fair Board. Current NRA member.

Statement

Dan Newhouse is a champion for Washington’s 4th district in Congress. A fiscal conservative, Dan fights against reckless spending; the first bill he cosponsored was a Constitutional Balanced Budget Amendment. Dan believes in securing our borders and stemming the tide of illegal immigration. He defends of law enforcement, providing resources to fight crime and combat fentanyl in our communities.

A third-generation family farmer, Dan understands agriculture is the backbone of our economy. He’s protecting our food supply against the Chinese Communist Party’s land grab through his position on the powerful Select Committee on China. And he recognizes the best land use decisions come from local leaders and landowners, not federal bureaucrats.

Newhouse knows the issues unique to Central Washington. He’s keeping the Federal government accountable to clean up Hanford. He’s an expert on water issues, making sure the Yakima and Columbia Basin Projects prosper. Dan is advocating smart forest management to reduce risk of wildfires. With his clout in Congress, he’s our best line of defense to save our clean hydropower from radical environmentalists.

Dan votes to ensure health care is accessible, affordable, and that decisions remain between a patient and doctor. Newhouse is a champion for our veterans and wrote the law guaranteeing no veteran is ever denied emergency medical care.

To Seniors: Dan will protect Social Security. You paid into the system, and Newhouse will make sure the government keeps its promise to you.

Most candidates say the right things, but Dan Newhouse has a proven track record backing up his words. He’s been commended by business groups, Second Amendment supporters, pro-life organizations, and land rights advocates for his commitment to pro-jobs policies, traditional values, and individual liberty. He brings conservative Central Washington values to Washington, DC. A vote for Dan Newhouse is a vote for Washington’s 4th.

Jerrod Sessler (R) - Jerrodforcongress.com

Elected Experience

Endorsed by President Donald J. Trump, Freedom Caucus, General Flynn, Kash Patel, Washington State Republican Party and county parties. As an entrepreneur, I’ve lobbied on behalf of business and American liberty in DC dozens of times since 2004. I’ve also served as a Republican Precinct Committee Officer.

Other Professional Experience

Successful business owner employing hundreds; Decorated veteran; Consultant to Subway and other businesses; Engineer at Intel; Former NASCAR driver in regional series; Founder of HomeTask and affiliated companies; International Franchise Association (IFA) Certified Franchise Executive (CFE).

Education

Manufacturing & Mechanical Engineering Degrees.

Community Service

Honored Navy Petty Officer, Hope4Youth Foundation, Christian Church Volunteer and an Author.

Statement

I’m the only candidate endorsed by President Trump, the House Freedom Caucus, and the Washington State Republican Party. I’m a veteran, businessman, farmer, husband, father, and a Christian. I believe America is ordained by God, and through our Founders, He gave us the gift of our Constitution.

In Congress, I will lead the fight to secure our borders, defend life and the First and Second Amendments, end wasteful spending, protect critical infrastructure including our dams, deregulate farming, restart country of origin labeling for imported meat, pull the plug on inflation, stop foreign spending scams, push term limits, and uproot the woke agendas aimed at our kids. I’ll also introduce legislation to ban members of Congress from trading stocks.

I’ll be the best ally in Congress that President Trump ever had. My opponents have proven to be incapable of this much-needed conservative leadership.

Congressman Dan Newhouse voted to allow warrantless surveillance, to fund the Federal Vaccine Tracking Database, to fund late-term abortion, for amnesty for illegal invaders, and voted with Democrats to impeach President Trump. When we re-elect President Trump, how can we trust Newhouse not to betray him again?

While conservatives were fighting to re-elect President Trump in 2020, Tiffany Smiley donated to a radical far-left PAC, “Moms for Office,” that vows to “smash the patriarchy” while funding liberal Democrats. And just a year ago, she was defrauding donors, telling them their contributions would help elect new Republicans when the money was really going to pay off her campaign debt.

I’ve earned the endorsements of President Trump, the House Freedom Caucus, General Michael Flynn, Kash Patel and the Washington State Republican Party. I hope to also earn your vote to be the conservative, America First congressman we deserve and that our nation needs.

Tiffany Smiley (R) - Tiffanysmileyforcongress.com

Elected Experience

No prior elected experience, but an extensive background building coalitions and working with members from both parties to enact legislation reforming the Veterans Administration and improving veterans’ health care.

Other Professional Experience

A triage nurse, full-time caregiver, President and Co-Founder of “Hope Unseen,” veteran’s advocate, Founder of Endeavor PAC, former Chairman of Rescuing the American Dream and mother of three growing boys.

Education

Whitworth College- Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Community Service

KADLEC Foundation Board, Elizabeth Dole Foundation, National Chamber for Hiring our Heroes, Veterans Airlift Command, Camp Corral, Smart Women Smart Money, Policy Vet Board.

Statement

I grew up on a farm in rural Washington and dreamed of becoming a nurse. When I married my high school sweetheart, Scotty Smiley, and realized my goal of becoming a triage nurse it seemed I’d achieved my version of the American Dream. That dream was shattered in April of 2005 when I was informed that my husband had been blinded by a suicide car bomber in Mosul, Iraq. At 23, I quit my nursing job and flew to Walter Reed Army Medical Center to be by Scotty’s side.

At Walter Reed, I had to stand up to the federal government and fight for Scotty, his dreams and the care he had earned. This experience with military bureaucracy highlighted the challenges facing many service members and their families. I became their voice, going to Capitol Hill and meeting with anyone who would listen to me which ultimately resulted in real reform of the VA to help the catastrophically injured and their caregivers. Now, I look forward to continuing my work by advocating for my friends and neighbors of WA-04 as a member of the United States Congress.

Drawing on my experiences, I will work to secure our border and protect Washington families from the flow of fentanyl entering our communities. I will combat the spiraling gas prices and resulting inflation by fighting for energy independence while protecting the dams that are so critical to WA-04. Finally, as the mother of three young boys, I will work to improve our education system and access to the trades so that every child has a brighter future and the chance to pursue their version of the American Dream. From a small farm in Eastern Washington to our nation’s capital, I look forward to being your voice and getting this nation back on track!





