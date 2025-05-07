Braided cable kills 13-year-old Everett boy riding electric scooter through grass

A 13-year-old boy who was critically injured after hitting a braided cable while riding his electric scooter in Everett has died from his injuries, according to Everett Police.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on May 2 in the 8800 block of 5th Avenue West.

Police said the teen was riding his electric scooter southbound on 5th Avenue West and tried to cut through a grassy lot to reach a nearby cul-de-sac.

As he crossed the lot, the boy struck a braided metal cable that had been stretched between a fence post and a traffic bollard.

The collision caused a severe injury.

Everett Police officers, including the Traffic Safety Unit, and Everett Fire Department crews responded to the scene.

The teen was transported by medics to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He died from his injuries on May 5.

Officials with the City of Everett’s Risk Management team have been notified, and the cable has since been removed from the lot.

Everett Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

