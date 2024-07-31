2024 WA Elections: Secretary of State race

Incumbent Steve Hobbs will be running against Marquez Tiggs, Damon Townsend, and Dale Whitaker in the primary for Washington Secretary of State.

The Washington State Primary and Special Election is Aug. 6. In-depth coverage of the races can be found at kiro7.com/politics

Candidates for WA Secretary of State

(in alphabetical order by last name)

Steve Hobbs (D) - https://www.electhobbs.com/

Elected Experience

Washington Secretary of State, 2021-present. As state Senator from 2007-2021, Hobbs earned a reputation as a champion of bipartisan solutions.

Other Professional Experience

More than three decades of military service in the United States Army and National Guard, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Deployed to Kosovo and Iraq. Task Force Commander - Western Washington’s COVID-19 response mission. Western Regional Vice President, National Association of Secretaries of State.

Education

Master of Public Administration and Bachelor of Arts from the University of Washington. United States Army Command and General Staff College, Defense Information School.

Community Service

Rotary, American Legion, Nisei Veterans Committee, Special Olympics Washington.

Statement

As your Secretary of State, my top priorities are ensuring Washington’s elections are secure and accessible for every eligible voter. Since 2021, I’ve safeguarded the integrity of our elections by investing in cyber and physical security, fighting malicious election disinformation, and providing eligible voters every ability to participate in our democratic process.

I will protect Washington’s proven and dependable vote-by-mail system. I fought to expand automatic voter registration and increase civic engagement, lowering barriers for eligible citizens.

Overseeing Washington’s State Library, I confronted book bans and censorship in public libraries across our state. I’ve increased access to business services and secured resources to preserve our state’s history. I’m endorsed by County Auditors who conduct elections, the Washington State Labor Council, business leaders, voting rights advocates, prominent state and federal leaders, and former Governors Gary Locke and Christine Gregoire.

I am proud of my career in public service working alongside Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. Washington’s Secretary of State must possess the highest standards of integrity and leadership and serve as a strong advocate for voter access. It is the privilege of my life to serve as your Secretary of State, and I would be honored to earn your vote.

Damon Townsend (I) - https://electdamontownsend.com/

Elected Experience

Pierce County Auditor Candidate, Precinct Committee Officer, State Delegate

Other Professional Experience

Election Supervisor Pierce County; Training Manager – Secretary of State; Interim Election Manager – Clallam and Cowlitz County; Consultant – Elections Operations, Procedures, and Efficiencies; Operations Manager – CenturyLink/Lumen; Data Systems Technician – Mashell Telcom; Business Owner – Safety Training and Consulting

Education

Master of Business Administration – WGU; Bachelor of Science - City University (Accounting/Business Administration); History and Political Science – WWU; Washington State Certified Election Administrator

Community Service

Volunteer Service – Tacoma Rescue Mission; Community Safety Training; Bethel Rec Coach (Volleyball and Baseball); Watchdogs; Fraternal Organizations – I.O.O.F. #211, F.O.E. #2809

Statement

Your Secretary of State should represent all the people of Washington, not just one party. I am running under No Labels, because our political leaders need to listen more to the majority and less to extremists on the far left and right.

I have extensive experience in election administration where I have: modernized tabulation systems providing greater accuracy, accountability, and transparency; helped develop, implement, and educate administrators with the VoteWA system; created national award-winning systems for ballot accountability; proposed legislation to make our elections more accessible, transparent, efficient, accountable, and most importantly – secure.

The people of Washington deserve someone who knows the details of election administration, not a political appointee as their chief election officer. Many of our election laws are antiquated and contradictory, and need cleanup by someone who knows the inside, not someone with a partisan agenda.

The partisan legislature creates the laws that govern our elections, those laws should be implemented in the most fair, efficient, and effective ways. A referee wears a striped jersey, not one of the teams in the game. Last election cycle we nearly elected the first nonpartisan Secretary of State in the nation, together let’s make history! I appreciate your vote!

Marquez Tiggs (D) - https://www.electmarqueztiggs.com/

Elected Experience

2022 WA Secretary of State Candidate. This is my 2nd run for WA Secretary of State.

Other Professional Experience

POCAAN Board of Directors (Interim Secretary) | Marselle Condominium Director At Large | Peer Counselor | Banking and Finance

Education

MBA, Seattle University | BS in Applied Management, Grand Canyon University | Graduate Certificate in Election Administration, Auburn University | Peer Counselor Certification

Community Service

Young Professionals - Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle | DDI - Democrats for Diversity & Inclusion | Seattle Angels| POCAAN | NAACP | GSBA Volunteer

Statement

As a native of Russellville, Alabama, and 2nd oldest of 14 children, I was instilled with the values of leadership, hard work, and community engagement from a young age. However, it is in Washington State that I have found my true home. I am deeply rooted in this community, and my commitment to giving back is unwavering. With a background in both military service and a wealth of experience in various community roles, I bring a unique perspective to the table. My journey has taken me to the boardrooms of nonprofits and from volunteer mentorship roles.

My decision to run for Secretary of State is driven by my unwavering belief in the power of representation and the crucial role of ensuring that every voice is heard in our democracy. I firmly believe that true success in rebuilding trust requires a shift towards accountability, transparency, and genuine engagement with all communities, particularly those historically marginalized and underserved.

However, I cannot do this alone. I need your support to enact meaningful change. Together, we can build a brighter future for all Washingtonians, one where every voice is heard, every vote counts, and every community thrives.

Let’s make history together.

Dale Whitaker (R) - https://www.whitakerforwa.com/

Elected Experience

Precinct Committee Officer

Other Professional Experience

Chief Financial Officer - Augusta Precious Metals; Currently owns and operates a small tax practice in Spokane

Education

Graduated with Honors with a B.A. in Accounting from the Forbes School of Business & Technology at Ashford University; IRS Enrolled Agent Certification

Community Service

Executive Director, WBWV for the last 2 ½ years

Statement

I am running for Secretary of State because Election Transparency is the most important issue on the ballot. We must instill confidence in the electorate that our elections process and infrastructure are accessible, transparent, and secure. This includes giving the public a closer look inside our elections process and bringing back in person voting in addition to our mail-in voting. The Secretary of State’s office also has an important duty to the incredible businesses throughout Washington in making sure the government red tape does not impede on entrepreneurs ability to create and run their businesses in the state. When I am elected Secretary of State I will work with the Governor and State House to make Washington the most business friendly state in the country.I have lived in Spokane since 2008 when I emigrated from the United Kingdom to the United States. My wife and I both run small businesses in Spokane, we have two children and a grandchild, we have established our roots here, and we truly love the beauty we have here in Washington State.

