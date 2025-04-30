Man accused of pointing gun at mom and kids, yelling racial slurs during Bellevue road rage incident

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue Police arrested a man they say pointed a gun at a mother and her two kids and yelled racial slurs during a road rage incident.

The incident occurred just after 10 a.m. in a strip mall off Factoria Boulevard SE, near the Brown Bear Car Wash.

According to BPD, the suspect and the woman almost hit each other at the intersection of Factoria Boulevard SE and SE 38th Street. The victims said the male driver continued to follow them to a nearby gas station and allegedly yelled racial slurs at them.

The victims told police that he took his gun out of his holster and made threats to kill the woman.

The mom and kids ran into a gas station and hid. One of the kids called 911.

Witnesses and the victims said the other driver followed them and stood outside the gas station with a gun.

The 52-year-old man was quickly arrested and booked into King County Jail for harassment-threat to kill and hate crime.

It doesn’t appear that anyone was physically injured.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call the BPD non-emergency line at 425-577-5656 or email the department at bellevuepd@bellevuewa.gov.

©2025 Cox Media Group