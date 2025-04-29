Fiery semi-truck crash kills 1, shuts down all I-5 lanes in Tacoma near S 84th St

TACOMA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has shut down all lanes of I-5 in Tacoma near S 84th Street due to a fiery crash that killed at least one person.

Troopers say a semi truck crashed into a barrier near S 84th Street and it caught fire.

KIRO 7 observed what looked like a line of fire horizontally across the lanes of interstate on WSDOT cams.

The crash was reported around 4:46 a.m.

The driver of the semi truck was pronounced dead, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).

Seek alternative routes. An extended closure is expected.

This is a developing story.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

