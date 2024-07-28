2024 WA Elections: Congressional District 6 race

Representative Derek Kilmer is not seeking reelection. He has been in the office since 2013.

There are five candidates running for the office. The top two candidates will face off in the November 5 General Election.

Washington’s 6th District includes Clallam, Kitsap, Mason, Jefferson, and Grays Harbor counties, and part of Pierce County.

The Washington State Primary and Special Election is Aug. 6. In-depth coverage of the races can be found at kiro7.com/politics

Candidates for Washington’s 6th Congressional District

Candidate information below was provided by the candidates to the Washington Secretary of State. We have not altered/corrected what we have received from the SOS.

(in alphabetical order by last name)

Janis Clark (R) - https://www.clark4congress24.com/

Elected Experience

Janis Clark is currently an elected Precinct Committee Officer and President of Safe Homes Board of Governors; 2015 & 2005 Pierce County Charter Review Commission; 2013 South End Neighborhood Council Board of Directors.

Other Professional Experience

Janis Clark is Founder & Visionary of Safe Homes, a WA State Incorporated Non-Profit since its inception of June 1, 1995. Served over 30 years of distinguished military service in the Army, WA Army National Guard and Army Reserve, Honorable Discharges.

Education

A Doctorate; MS, Human Resources Management & Development; BA, Business Management, AAS, High School Diploma, Commissioned Officer, Washington Military Academy (OCS).

Community Service

Demonstrated commitment to public service.

Statement

I am running for the United States House of Representatives, Congressional District 6, because I believe “It Is Time”. Time to have Courage. Time to use Creativity “to mix things together that have never come together before.” Time to have a “Community-Centered Approach” for solutions that are driven by Common Sense. Time to “bring youth voices to the center of the table” to inform public policy.

Janis Clark is the only Congressional Candidate for District 6 with decades of distinguished military career and Clark continues to be very thoughtful in seeking solutions for the betterment of our society. By ensuring the proper investments in our 1st Responders (Police, Fire, EMT, Military, etc.,) many of the other issues and unintended consequences can be mitigated and/or prevented.

The best way to address homelessness is to identify more than one affordable housing option and include all of the stakeholders at the onset to obtain buy-in. By implementing best practices and engaging in public/private partnerships, we have the potential to remove hundreds of thousands of people from situations of homelessness and enable the inhabitants of WA State to be stronger and more resilient.

I have demonstrated a strong commitment to public service to our country, state and community. I have the skill set that can get the work done; the work of creating safe environments and providing my proven leadership for healthy neighborhoods.

I look forward to “joining hands” with you in protecting our seniors, disabled veterans, and other high-risk populations in obtaining better health care outcomes and expanded economic opportunities.

I humbly ask for your vote.





Hilary Franz (D) - https://www.hilaryfranz.com/

Elected Experience

Washington Commissioner of Public Lands, 2017-present; Bainbridge Island City Council, 2008-2011; Kitsap Regional Coordinating Council; Puget Sound Regional Council Economic Development Board; Puget Sound Salmon Recovery Council.

Other Professional Experience

Nonprofit Executive Director, developed housing, energy, and economic-development solutions. Secured funding for ferries, roads, transit and multi-modal transportation. Attorney, protected forests, farmlands, salmon, orcas and wildlife; represented domestic violence and sexual assault survivors.

Education

JD, Northeastern University; BA, Smith College.

Community Service

Washington State Council of Firefighters’ Honorary Firefighter, 2021; National Forest Resilience Champion, 2019; Board Member of Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust, Washington Wildlife and Recreation Coalition; Conservation Northwest, and Washington Environmental Council.

Statement

Hilary Franz’s roots in this district run deep, from growing up on her grandparents’ Pierce County ranch to raising her three boys in Kitsap County. She resides in Grays Harbor County.

Hilary is a commonsense Democrat with a proven track record of bringing people together to deliver results. That’s why she’s endorsed by incumbent Congressman Derek Kilmer and former Congressman Norm Dicks.

Pro-Choice. A mom of three, Hilary knows nothing is more fundamental than the right to choose when to start or grow a family. She’ll work tirelessly to secure and defend abortion rights. Endorsed by National Organization for Women; National Women’s Political Caucus.

In Congress, Hilary will create good-paying jobs, bring costs down, address our housing crisis, protect Social Security and Medicare, improve veterans’ benefits, fight climate change, and expand healthcare access. Endorsed by 36 unions, including Building Trades, Teamsters, Laborers, Machinists, and Hotel Workers.

First Responders’ Candidate. Hilary knows public safety is critical. She’ll keep our communities safe by securing federal funding for law enforcement and programs to reduce gun violence. As Lands and Fire Chief, Hilary revolutionized Washington’s wildfire strategy and secured record funding for firefighters. Endorsed by International Association of Fire Fighters; Washington Fire Chiefs.

Hilary protected and created jobs in our communities – saving the Port Angeles paper mill; investing in clean energy and restoring salmon habitat in Tacoma, Bremerton, Hood Canal, Jefferson, and Clallam; conserving forestland, farmland, and supporting sustainable timber and maritime jobs in Mason, Grays Harbor, Kitsap, Jefferson, and Clallam. She partnered with Tacoma/Pierce Habitat for Humanity, Kitsap, and local governments on the Olympic Peninsula to build affordable housing. Endorsed by Puyallup, Makah, Suquamish, Lower Elwha Klallam, and Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribes; mayors of Tacoma, Bremerton, Poulsbo, Aberdeen; Commissioners Christine Rolfes, Ryan Mello, Katie Walters, Vicki Raines; Representatives Mike Chapman, Jake Fey.





Drew MacEwen (R) - https://www.votedrewmac.com/

Elected Experience

State Representative, 35th District 2013-2023; State Senator, 35th District 2023-present

Other Professional Experience

US Navy Submarine Veteran having served from 1992-1998 out of Bangor, WA. Drew founded and is president of Falcon Financial Inc and serves as the managing partner of Mountain Lakes Capital. Additionally, Drew is the managing partner of 1889 Prime Steakhouse.

Education

US Navy Nuclear Power Program; Bachelor of Science from Excelsior University

Community Service

Past President Shelton Chamber of Commerce; member of Shelton Rotary Club; supporter of Mason General Hospital Foundation and Kitsap Medical Society; member of Saint David’s Church

Statement

In a time of divisive politics, we need leaders who will bring people together.

Inflation has eroded family savings, debt is spiking, and interest rates are at the highest in decades. We need a strong economy that working families can rely on. This includes passing a federal budget and cutting wasteful spending. To balance the federal budget and begin to pay down our debt we must begin with an actual budget, not continuing resolutions.

Healthcare is costly and eats up too much of your family’s income. Medicare needs reforms to bring it into a 21st century model, and Social Security must be saved for future generations.

We have an immigration system that is broken. Our unsecured borders have led to a flood of illegal drugs that are killing Americans. We need to secure our border and reform our immigration laws so that people who want to live and work here legally have an efficient system to do so. It is a humanitarian crisis that congress must address.

The world is dangerous right now. Our defense infrastructure needs help. We need investments in our shipyards, so this district remains a leader in maintaining our Navy’s fleet. This includes better wages for our workforce, piers for maintenance, and a reinvigorated trades program to train more workers. Washington is one of the most trade dependent states, and trade relies on freedom of the seas. That requires the presence of a strong Navy.

I have had the privilege to serve in the state legislature for twelve years and am proud of the work we accomplished. In this critical time, we need leadership that is tested and proven. I will always put the residents of this district first, just as I have done so for my current constituents. I humbly ask for your vote.





J. Graham Ralston (Independent) - https://www.voteralston.com/

Elected Experience

As an executive at the U.S. Department of Transportation in Washington, DC (non-elected from 2010 - 2018), I worked with White House staff, Members of Congress, state officials, and community stakeholders to drive key national transportation initiatives. Experience with political campaigns in Washington, DC.

Other Professional Experience

Owner of Ralston Law (Port Angeles, 2019) and experience with a Seattle based AI Technology Company.

Education

Port Angeles High School: 2003; University of Washington: 2005; Seattle University School of Law: 2009; Attorney/CPA

Community Service

During the COVID pandemic, Ralston Law provided pro bono services to local businesses, defending their right to operate, and fighting for economic opportunities.

Statement

As a fifth-generation resident of Clallam County, I have a profound connection to our district and a deep understanding of both its challenges and opportunities. My great-great grandfather first arrived at Port Townsend in 1889 and went on to serve as the first superior court judge of Clallam County. I hope to continue this legacy of service as an independent, prioritizing people before party.

With over seven years of senior federal experience in Washington, DC, I served as the youngest senior executive leading a national small business program at the U.S. Department of Transportation. This role involved direct collaborations with White House staff, Members of Congress, and various stakeholders, empowering me to effectively address national issues from infrastructure to economic development.

Returning to Port Angeles, I established Ralston Law, PLLC, focusing on estate planning and business law, and provided vital legal support to local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. My active engagement in the community, including pro bono services and participation on the Hospital Foundation board, enriched my understanding of our local needs, particularly in healthcare and economic stability.

My campaign prioritizes addressing inflation and economic stability by implementing policies that enhance fiscal responsibility and support sustainable economic growth. I am dedicated to revitalizing our district’s economy and balancing the government budget to combat inflation. Ensuring access to affordable and quality healthcare for all residents is paramount, as is tackling the housing crisis with smart, sustainable solutions to increase housing availability and affordability.

As the only candidate with extensive experience in DC and a solid grounding in our local issues, I offer a balanced approach to governance. I pledge to put people over politics, focusing solely on the best interests of the residents of the 6th District and not of corporate or party interests.





Emily Randall (D) - https://electemilyrandall.com/

Elected Experience

State Senator (LD 26, Bremerton, Port Orchard, Gig Harbor), 2019-present; Deputy Majority Leader, 2023-present; Chair of the Senate Higher Education & Workforce Development Committee, 2019-2024

Other Professional Experience

Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Philanthropy Officer; Director of Development and Communications at Legal Voice, a nonprofit that fights for reproductive rights and against gender and LGBTQ discrimination; SEIU 775 union caregiver.

Education

South Kitsap High School, Port Orchard; BA, Wellesley College

Community Service

Member, American Association of University Women, Gig Harbor; past board member, Kitsap Community Resources; past volunteer, Access Women’s Health Justice; Fenway Community Health; Big Sister

Statement

When Donald Trump won, I was working at Planned Parenthood – I knew I had to do more to protect our rights. I ran for a State Senate seat no one thought I could win and beat an anti-abortion MAGA Republican. I’ve been proudly fighting for all of us ever since.

I am running for Congress because the stakes have never been higher. Extremists are focused on banning abortion nationwide and undermining our democracy instead of getting things done for our communities.

Born and raised in Port Orchard in a union household, I went to South Kitsap HS. Growing up, I took care of my sister with complex medical needs, then worked my way through college, becoming the first in my family to earn a degree.

As state senator, I worked to help pass 193 bills – 85% with bipartisan support. Among those are laws expanding abortion access, protecting people seeking abortions in Washington from other states, capping prescription drug costs, building new housing and increasing funding to reduce homelessness, banning assault weapons, cutting tolls on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, and improving ferry infrastructure. Being an effective legislator and delivering results has been my number one priority.

My record is clear; I’m a champion for our values. That’s why I’m the only candidate in this race endorsed by Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the only candidate refusing corporate PAC money, and the only candidate endorsed by the Washington State Labor Council, which represents nearly all of the labor unions in Washington. I’ve also earned endorsements from Senator Patty Murray and environmental groups. I would make history as the first LGBTQ Latina in Congress.

I humbly ask for your vote to help restore abortion rights nationwide, fight climate change, lower the cost of living and protect our democracy from MAGA extremists.

