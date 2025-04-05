‘Hands Off’ rally planned for Seattle Center to protest Trump and Musk

SEATTLE — Protesters will gather at Seattle Center on Saturday, April 5, for a “mass mobilization” dubbed the “Hands Off” rally, aimed at pushing back against what organizers call the growing influence of President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk. It’s being organized, in part, by Seattle Indivisible.

The event, which kicks off at 12 p.m., is expected to draw hundreds of demonstrators, with a lineup of speakers including former Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, and Port Commissioner Hamdi Mohammed. It’s part of an organized, nationwide movement of over 1,100 rallies across all 50 states.

“They’re taking everything they can get their hands on—our healthcare, our data, our jobs, and our services—while daring the world to stop them. This is a crisis, and the time to act is now,” the event description says.

Organizers say the rally will feature live music, art, and opportunities to connect with community organizations focused on mutual aid and activism.

On Wednesday, Axios reported that movement hosted a “virtual safety and deescalation training,” which offer general information about the protests and how to deal with “infiltrators” or “instigators.”

It’s the latest activism against Donald Trump and Elon Musk, Tesla

The demonstration comes amid a rise in anti-Musk and anti-Tesla actions across the Seattle area.

In recent weeks, there have been multiple protests targeting Tesla showrooms, with some direct action escalating into vandalism and confrontations.

Organizers describe the rally as a response to what they call the “looting” of American resources by the wealthy elite, accusing Trump and Musk of undermining public healthcare, labor protections, and data privacy for profit.

“This mass mobilization is our chance to tell the world that we will not stand by while our government and economy are ravaged for the benefit of Trump and his billionaire allies. Alongside Americans across the country, we are rallying to demand an end to the chaos and the looting of our nation,” the event description reads.

“Seattle is fighting back,” the promotional statement adds.reported

©2025 Cox Media Group