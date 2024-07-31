Election 2024: Voters outline their top issues

SEATTLE — With the opportunity to vote on a new candidate for governor for the first time in 12 years, Washington voters are looking for solutions to homelessness, strategies to bring down the cost of living, and support for education, according to their conversations with KIRO 7 News.

“I would like to see someone in office who is looking out for all of us and not just a few of us,” Robert, a voter in Tacoma, said.

Homelessness has grown into one of the issues voters have noticed the most, with responses to addiction and increasing housing options and the ways they hope state leaders address it.

“I hope that someone can find solutions. We’re spending a lot of money on homelessness but are we getting the results?” said Jim, another voter in Tacoma. “I am excited about some of the behavioral health programs that are launching in the state, I’d like to see that continued and expanded.”

“My hope is for any prospective candidate for the governorship would try for something more sensible and humane than just making it somebody else’s problem,” added Samuel Borne, a recent graduate of UW Tacoma.

Debra Bateham of Renton thinks more housing options need to be made available to help people currently without a home and keep people who have one but maybe on the margins, stay housed.

“The cost of living I think for all of us, it’s been a real struggle,” she said. “Finding ways to offer more types of housing, even more tiny home villages or areas where people, not necessarily homeless, but for people who need lower cost, especially seniors.”

For others, safety is top of mind.

“We need to focus on regular people living with confidence and safety so we feel more secure when you’re walking down the street,” said Janette Cheng of Bellevue.

Several school districts around the state face declining enrollment and funding challenges, with the state government recently looking to fill the gap. Renton Public School teacher Natasha hopes the classroom isn’t forgotten in those conversations.

“I would really hope and ask that the governor pay attention to class size In public education. It makes a huge difference, it’s the biggest gift you can give our youth and our future as well as the educators in there doing their best every single day,” she said.

