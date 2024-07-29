2024 WA Elections: US Senate Race

Incumbent Sen. Maria Cantwell is facing 10 challengers in the primary. She has been in office since 2001.

The Washington State Primary and Special Election is Aug. 6. In-depth coverage of the races can be found at kiro7.com/politics.

Candidates for US Senator

(in alphabetical order by last name)

Thor Amundson (I) - No website submitted.

Elected Experience

None

Other Professional Experience

Watching C-Span for 30 years.

Education

High school, Yakima, Washington.

Community Service

Built fish ladders and state and federal water betterment projects throughout the state.

Statement

Hi, I’m Thor Amundson, and I am a pro-democracy candidate. Born and raised in Eastern Washington, I’ve lived and worked throughout the state, and this has given me the opportunity to talk with people in all walks of life, and to consider the variety of issues facing them. I believe that without a little more opportunity for the next generation, we cannot have a healthy civilization.

If corporations move to other countries, they should follow the same rules and labour practices as in the USA. Stop shipping logs, jobs, and clean air and water overseas. Turn off reactor at Hanford and no new reactor; stop making the mess. Replace Hanford with geothermal power generation. Nationwide public internet access for everyone and net neutrality. Ban the use of certain weed killers on federally funded sites like easements, fencelines, ditch banks, and public schools. Overturn Citizen’s United.

Picture a state and a nation where your children can afford to live. Federal and State and private land that has been swapped with Federal and State land should be open for off-grid homesteading. A place where elected officials are chosen by the people, not by their financial contributors. Make C-Span more entertaining. Rather than propose campaign reform, I am implementing it. I will lead the United States into the 21st century.

I will go to Washington DC and bring back financing for the Washington state ferries system and for upgrading the irrigation systems of Eastern Washington, and for clean water and clean air. Vote Thor.

Maria Cantwell (D) - Cantwell.senate.gov

Elected Experience

U.S. Senate 2001-present, U.S. House of Representatives 1993-1995, Washington State Legislature 1987-1993.

Other Professional Experience

Real Networks, Vice President of Marketing & Senior Vice President of the Consumer Products Division 1995-2000.

Education

First in her family to graduate college with the help of financial aid. Received B.A. in Public Administration from Miami University.

Community Service

Henry M. Jackson Foundation, Former Honorary Council of Advisors; South Snohomish Chamber of Commerce, Former Board Member; Alderwood Rotary, Former Board Member; Apollo Alliance, Founding Board Member

Statement

Affordability. Jobs. Rights. Security. That’s what I focus on as your representative in Washington, D.C., not hyper-partisan politics.

Affordability: Food, energy, housing, education, childcare, and prescription drugs all cost way too much. That’s why I helped cap monthly insulin costs at $35 for Medicare enrollees and am fighting drug middlemen that inflate drug prices. My law made manipulating energy markets a crime, allowing the government to claw back billions in ill-gotten profits. I championed tax credits that built millions of affordable housing units and made childcare more affordable.

Jobs: Bringing manufacturing and supply chains back home are the key to creating jobs, raising wages, and growing the middle class. I developed a new law that is bolstering STEM education and apprenticeships, and will triple U.S. semiconductor manufacturing capacity. Our agricultural economy is stronger because we stood up to foreign shippers and reopened markets for Washington apples and lentils. We kept freight moving with record new infrastructure investments. I improved access to credit for small businesses and created more opportunities for women- and minority-owned businesses.

Rights: Freedoms we once took for granted are under assault. I’ve been fighting to codify Roe v. Wade, protect access to contraceptives and IVF, and block anti-choice states from prosecuting women. Washingtonians have a right to clean air and water, which is why I led efforts to protect pristine public lands, restore salmon habitat, and transition away from fossil fuels.

Security: Fentanyl is devastating too many Washington communities, so my new law declares fentanyl a national emergency and gives local law enforcement more resources to stop it from crossing our borders. Veterans have served our nation, which is why I have fought to protect their health care, including 124,000 Washingtonians exposed to toxic materials.

I am asking for your support in the U.S. Senate race.

Henry Clay Dennison (S) - themilitant.com

Elected Experience

No information submitted

Other Professional Experience

Henry Dennison is a railroad conductor and SMART-TD union member.

Education

Dennison learned to have deep confidence in the solidarity and fighting capacity of the working class from the Black-led movement that defeated Jim Crow segregation, and through five decades of work in fruit packing plants, coal mines, railroads, steel mills and other industries.

Community Service

He has recently taken part in solidarity with farm workers, miners, auto workers, flight attendants and firefighters, among others, and joined actions against anti-Jewish attacks, in support of Ukraine’s independence, against the US embargo of Cuba, and in solidarity with immigrant workers.

Statement

We live in a deeply class-divided country ruled by a handful of billionaire families and their government. Democratic and Republican parties say they speak for workers, but millions increasingly recognize this isn’t true.

The global order the US rulers dominated after World War II is coming apart. The economic workings of capitalism are marching the world towards World War III, accelerated by Vladimir Putin’s murderous invasion of Ukraine to deny its national rights, and Hamas’ October 7 pogrom – orchestrated by the counterrevolutionary rulers of Iran – that slaughtered over 1,200 Jews in Israel. Only the working class has the capacity to halt this trajectory.

Driven by competition inherent in capitalism, corporations continue to pursue more production from fewer workers for less pay. But recent union organizing and strike victories point to the possibility of a different future. The low point of labor resistance is behind us. Working people need to build a labor party that breaks from all collaboration with the ruling class and wages a struggle for workers’ power.

Defending constitutional freedoms won in the first American Revolution is a working-class issue. Attempts to jail and silence Donald Trump and criminalize political differences deal a blow to rights working people need. Drop all the charges!

Defend Israel’s right to exist as a refuge for Jews in the face of rising Jew-hatred today! Join efforts to defend Jews from attack!

Workers need to fight for a public works program to put millions to work at union scale wages building roads, schools, parks, hospitals and more; for regular cost of living increases, wages sufficient to raise a family and quality housing workers can afford; and for workers control of production to guarantee safety on the job and reverse the profit-driven destruction of the environment.

Dr Raul Garcia (R) - Garciaforwa.com

Elected Experience

Dr Garcia isn’t a career politician. A leader in his field, he has been elected to national medical organizations such as the American College of Emergency Medicine, the American Osteopathic Association, and the Bureau of Interns and Residents.

Other Professional Experience

Doctor, Emergency Medicine, 25 years. Current Chief Medical Officer, Astria Toppenish Hospital. Past medical practice owner; co-founding Dean, two medical schools; Medical Director, two hospitals.

Education

Bachelor of Science, Microbiology/Immunology, University of Miami. Graduate, New York College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Community Service

Co-founder, Partnership for Food Security. Local drives for domestic violence shelter, toys for sick kids, bikes for books, and feeding the homeless.

Statement

This election is an opportunity for the people of Washington to change the way we are governed, to stop the cycle of divisive politics that ignores the best interests of our people.

Serious crises aren’t getting the attention they should. Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous drug that is killing Americans indiscriminately. Dr Garcia, an Emergency Room physician, sees far too many overdoses, and knows far too many families who’ve lost loved ones. Dr Garcia is the only Senate candidate with a plan to seriously combat the Fentanyl crisis, using a proven approach that targets dealers with prison time, and helps addicts with a robust program of treatment and recovery.

Another crisis is the cost of living. Washington is the fourth most-expensive state for groceries, and the eighth most-expensive overall. Many people are at or near the end of their financial rope due to rampant inflation. We can help tackle inflation by stopping reckless federal spending that adds to the national debt, and boost productivity to ease prices for consumers. Dr Garcia will be a voice for fiscal sanity.

As an Emergency Room doctor, Dr Garcia spends his days helping people. As a refugee from Cuba who found a home in America, he loves our country deeply. As a son raised by a single mother, he respects the men and women who work so hard to make a life for themselves and their families.

Dr Garcia isn’t a career politician. But throughout his life he has been a leader – in the medical profession and in the community. He serves patients as a doctor, and he will serve the people of Washington as their US Senator.

Our state is a wonderful place that has gone a bit off-track. We can definitely do better, and with Dr Raul Garcia we will.

Paul Lawrence Giesick (D) - plg.poliengine.com

Elected Experience

I am not a career politician and will not serve more than two terms.

Other Professional Experience

Currently - Production Manager in the Premium Lifestyle Industry. Previously - USMC (Military Supply Admin.), Aerospace Industry (CNC machinist), City of Everett (Utility Billing).

Education

Bachelor’s Degree in Operations Management, Bellingham Tech. College. Precision Machining Degree, Everett Community College. Diploma, Everett High School.

Community Service

I serve my community best helping out my family, friends and neighbors where I can. You may see me pulling over to pick up hitch hikers or buying someone in need some food. I pay my taxes in full and on time.

Statement

Our Lord Jesus Christ is the way, the truth and the life. We live in a time plagued with diabolical disorientation. We are in a spiritual battle between good and evil. Our suffering will only increase until we sincerely call upon God for His mercy and grace. The ever-increasing cost of living is pushing American families to the breaking point. All of the wealth is systematically being concentrated to the rich and powerful while the middle class is being wiped out. Americans are being forced to become dependent on big government and relinquish their liberties for a small taste of a false sense of safety. This is all being facilitated by our fiat currency and the Federal Reserve. The career politicians, crony corporatism and bureaucracy in D.C. do not have the interest of the American people at heart. The federal government will continue to borrow, spend and print money endlessly until our currency becomes worthless. We currently have an unsustainable debt of over $34 trillion, we are in a state of perpetual war and send money to foreign governments abroad and illegal immigrants domestically while our own citizens are left to carry the heavy burden of these inflationary policies.

Propaganda we are fed from the news and social media are trying to divide us just as the devil wants.

It is time we stand together and stand up for what is right. It is time that the good men and women finally fight more fervently than those who spread evil. It is time we the people are served by our government again. It’s time to secure the border, return to sound gold-backed money, stop our reckless federal government spending spree and end our perpetual state of war! It is time for life, liberty, peace and prosperity! God bless the U.S.A.

Elected Experience

25 times a candidate, Goodspaceguy notices the homelessness, poverty, and crime produced by the big spenders,’ minimum wage, Command Economy!

Other Professional Experience

As an amateur economist, small spending Goodspaceguy invested and became prosperous in the stock market. Study economics!

Education

Goodspaceguy, Minnesota born, was educated in Germany, Sweden, and America. Spaceguy lived and learned in Europe for about twelve years. Spaceguy knows some European languages and earned university bachelors and masters degrees.

Community Service

Free market Goodspaceguy advocates for our orbital space program and against homelessness and crime caused by the minimum wage.

Statement

We are still at the beginning of the Space Age! Please think of your Earth as a beautiful spaceship. We are the passengers and crew members on Spaceship Earth. We are traveling in space around our Sun while our Sun travels inside our Milky Way Galaxy. I, Goodspaceguy, predict a prosperous future in space will come through orbital space colonization around our Spaceship Earth and in the Goldilocks Zone around our star, the Sun. Let’s start with small space habitats. Also let’s save, boost up, and improve the International Space Station.

Using voluntary, competitive, free market economics, let’s raise the living standard of the workers. Let’s reject the Big Government Command Economy that through force and misallocation produces homelessness, wild spending, and poverty.

Workfare is better than welfare. Welfare is a heavy burden for the workers. Free market economics can rehabilitate Spaceship Earth by transforming problem people into productive people. Worldwide we are struggling between Command Economies and Free Market Economies. Profits grow jobs, but the minimum wage laws reduce profits, which decreases jobs.

The workers create the goods and services that make up the living standard. Then tricky taxation takes from the workers and gives to the welfare recipients. The workers are robbed. The incentive to work is decreased. The minimum wage of the Command Economy creates a stressful work atmosphere and decreases profits. Jobs are lost. Crime and poverty increase. Let’s defend the incentive of profits that come from serving you, the consumer. Study Free Market Economics! Abolish the job destroying minimum wage! Economics tell us how to raise the workers’ living standard. Work builds up the living standard.

Should we stop the population explosion that is exterminating the wildlife of Spaceship Earth? Should we replace the complicated federal income tax with the simpler head tax?

Isaac A Holyk (R) - voteholyk.org

Elected Experience

None, I am not a politician.

Other Professional Experience

Launch Code Alumni, Microsoft Certified Software Developer, Carpenter, CEO, Videographer, and ASP.NET Full Stack Developer.

Education

Battle Ground High School, Clark College, Microsoft Academy, Launch Code.

Community Service

CCRP Delegate, Children’s Cancer Association team leader/volunteer, and I offer my services free of charge to help develop and maintain websites for non profits.

Statement

America is at a crossroads. We are a nation in decline. For the first time in our nations history future generations have less opportunities than their parents did. The cost of living is skyrocketing, our country is being invaded and is no longer safe, we are 30 trillion in debt, 70% of Americans think we are on the wrong track, and the current leadership in the U.S. Senate is either America maybe, or America last.

I have had enough of America last.This election we must decide who we are going to be as a people going forward and what it means to be an American. If you are one of the millions of Americans who feel that the current political leadership has abandoned you, my message is simple: you are not politically homeless. America First policy is not ‘far right’ or ‘extreme’ - it is common sense. It is time to secure our borders, stop the spending, end the corruption, lower taxes across the board, and create an environment where all Americans can thrive. I have a clear, common sense, legislative plan to get America on the right track.

It is time for a new generation of leadership. It is time for common sense America First policy that Republicans, Independents, and Democrats can all agree on. A government that works for all Americans. We cannot expect our government to represent everyday Americans if there are no everyday Americans in government at the highest levels. With your help, I can change that. I am offering a new path and an America First vision that works for all Americans. Join me. Together we can make America great again and provide a brighter future for our nation.

My name is Isaac Holyk, I am fighting for America, our children, and you.

Chuck Jackson (I) - scaryreality.com

Elected ExperienceNo elected experienced; also not beholden to any Special Interest Groups or Political Action Committees. Not bought off.

Other Professional Experience

Have been questioning the wisdom of running up the National Debt for over 30 years ($34.6 Trillion and still rising), have a working knowledge of amortization schedules and the costs incurred when interest rates increase, 2023 interest paid was $882 Billion, 2024 should easily exceed $1 Trillion.

Education

Licensed by United States Coast Guard as Ship Engineer. Over 40 years working on various ships; Military, Research, Tankers, Container and Ferry Vessels.

Community Service

Websites with information on National and International issues, Business, National Debt, Gerrymandering...

Statement

This isn’t a game, nor a joke: the Gamblers on Wall Street, the Federal Reserve Bank, the Republicans and Democrats have been blowing smoke up your ass for a long time now, you’ve been hosed. There is no 15 to 30 second sound bite that can cut through the stench. Reading and math scores in this nation are abysmal, the hand wringing over Fentanyl overdoses, deaths is unconscionable and leaving a $34.6 Trillion mess for the kids is disgusting. It is past time to clean things up, no more kicking the can (2024 interest on debt $2.931 Billion per day; last year, $2.418 Billion).

There are two options here, either the political parties and there minions weren’t capable of figuring this out or they didn’t care! If they didn’t care the question becomes, Why? Which one or combination of the three options was/is it; Power, Control or Greed?

During Reagan’s Presidency(R) the deficit increased over 185% from all the years previously (tax cuts & Starve the Beast). Clinton’s Presidency(D) gutted Glass-Steagall (unregulating investment banks), The Commodity Futures Modernization Act (deregulated Derivatives).

The only way to stop the Millionaires and Billionaires with their special interest groups and political action committees (PAC’s) is the involvement of people who have been steam-rolled by their agenda. The Constitution of the United States starts out with We The People, that means all of us not just the Special Interest Groups and Political Action Committees.

Are we going to continue living this way or opt for change before it is forced upon us. Interspersed throughout the website InsanityRules.org are some solution offered because sincere discussion followed by action will be the only way to get off this highway to hell. Want change, vote differently. These problems are serious, the time for humor is over, participation matters.

Scott Nazarino (R) - Scottforsenate.net

Elected Experience

Precinct Committee Officer in Sammamish.

Other Professional Experience

32 years in the Financial Services industry. Owned my business since 1995. Estate and retirement planning, family business succession. Private investor; past Seattle Times employee. Served in local politics and ran for multiple offices, including the U.S. Senate in 2016.

Education

BA, Northwest University; Associate in Arts, Bellevue College; LUTCF, Life Underwiter’s Training Council.

Community Service

Served on a church board; Community litter removal; Volunteer on school field trips; Visited shut ins; Personal counseling.

Statement

If you’re like many voters I’ve met, you believe Congress is broken – the infighting, divisiveness, tribalism, and accusations. It looks bad, and it’s getting worse. Meanwhile, people like you and I are losing out on the life we were promised – and the life we’ve worked for.

Inflation is killing jobs and eating away at savings. Home ownership is becoming more out of reach – even for people with good jobs and no debt. School safety has eroded. Education hasn’t recovered from the learning loss inflicted upon kids by school lockdowns. The Ukraine war is still raging. As all the tensions and wars in the Middle East continue Americans are beginning to lose hope.

I want to change the course of our state and country. No matter your party affiliation or if you’re an independent, I will represent you and would sincerely appreciate your support. I will listen to and represent all Washingtonians, not just those with the loudest bullhorns or the biggest wallets.

As your U.S. Senator, I will focus my efforts on three areas. First, to protect our children at school so they can learn in a safe environment by installing National Guardsmen or other officers at every elementary school.

Second, begin a focused national dialogue to deal with the national debt and the approaching fiscal cliff. We’re now nearing $35 trillion, almost $270,000 per taxpayer. The lives we live, and the dreams we strive for, are in peril unless we act now, before it’s too late.

Third, restore hope and focus on academics at our schools. Students are still suffering from what they lost during Covid. We need a rapid revitalization plan to get kids back on track to help them prepare for college. We need solutions to college affordability.

Mel Ram (R) - Ramforussenate.com

Elected Experience

Ram4usSenate is a public service application at personal risk. When elected office defaulted on “national security” I, we, and works of providence, toiled to keep RF bombs out of US. Please see www.ram4usSenate.com.

Other Professional Experience

Diverse management. Respectfully areligious with a natural inclination for grasping the foundations and direction of the church. I look forward to progress in eliminating LGBTQ intolerance and elevating women. Likely Vatican, governments, and RF influencer.

Education

Biochemistry major with coursework in Political Science, Urban Planning, Sociology and Anthropology.

Community Service

Activism for economic innovation around education, science, technology, and social service. Campaigning to eliminate institutionalized college deception.

Statement

Between 22 and 24 a set of provident social media anecdotes and my efforts were the inspiration behind an intrepid, benevolent force working to prevent a direct US, RF confrontation. To the anonymous, bright spirits devoted to preserving the East, West peace “Mankind to Infinity and to you Eternal Honors.” Insight into the activity shielding EU and 300 million American lives from RF retaliation is available on my website: www.ram4usSenate.com.

My political activism began as a UW biochemistry student, with a flier highlighting institutionalized college deception. “The “smart” lie” by 2youtext1 (You Tube) provides argument for economic reform around education, science, technology and social service. Robotics and automation will eliminate the bulk of blue-collar labor. We can choose to control our destiny or allow sparse political actors and decaying systems to dictate poverty, unemployment, substance subterfuge, crime and warfare.

Campaign platform: housing and healthcare; education and economic reform; street and systemic crime; preventing WWIII, mental health and homelessness; the US Constitution and our guaranteed freedoms; easing LGBTQ plight and elevating women.

The war on the poor. The stories laboring to preserve our national security began in a multiplex linked to black mold (currently in public use.) My website explains why I believe the property is an ongoing hazard to past, present and future residents, and the public.

Note: In a nuclear age, there is no intelligent WWIII scenario. We must adopt sustainable solutions. The wars in the east threaten the future of all mankind. In 22 our generals expressed concern the aid packages may be declared a direct provocation by Russia. The caveats were based on solid reason. Ram4USsenate provides insight into how elected office guess gambled P’s state of mind and missed. Please love life, protect our future, and share hope, inspiration and this knowledge.

David Tilton (NP) - Davidtilton.nationbuilder.com

Elected Experience

No prior elected experience.

Other Professional Experience

Senior data analysis team lead spearheading a multinational, cross-functional team empowering multimillion small and large businesses globally; Assistant Manager at a seasonal retail store; Assistant Manager at an apartment complex with 300 units; SSgt veteran of the U.S. Airforce; and a Father to 6 children.

Education

The Art Institute of Seattle, B.A. with Honors; Airman Leadership School; Berean School of the Bible; Everett High School.

Community Service

Active local PTA member, Lake Stevens; Youth group leader at BCA, Everett; Building homes for homeless families in Mexico with FBC, Everett.

Statement

I vow to represent your interests, values, and aspirations. I’m running because I believe in a better future for our state and nation. Where everyone has access to quality education, health care, and employment. Where we protect our environment, our democracy, and our constitutional rights. Where we work together to solve the challenges facing us as Americans and global citizens.I’m a USAF veteran with multiple overseas deployments. I’ve lived and raised my family in Washington for 20+ years, seeing some of the best and worst of our state. With a background in retail, real estate, youth education, and business data analytics (local and international); I’ve fought abroad for the nation now I’ll fight alongside you to bring our perspectives, knowledge, and experience to Congress.I’m dedicated to protecting our environment and combating climate change, advocating policies that promote clean energy, conservation, and sustainable development. Access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right. I’ll work tirelessly to ensure affordable healthcare, regardless of income or preexisting conditions. Children are the future. I pledge to increase funding for our schools, support our educators, and make higher education more affordable and accessible.

I’ll champion policies that create jobs, support small businesses, and revitalize our local economies. Introducing legislation to incentivize businesses to hire locally instead of outsourcing to other countries for cheaper labor. Together, we can ensure a prosperous future. I’m committed to improving law enforcement while promoting transparency, community policing, and criminal justice reform. Rehabilitation for the incarcerated and support for impacted communities is vital to successfully reintegrate them into society, reducing the likelihood of reoffending. I’m committed to responsible and effective budgeting, eliminating wasteful spending, and lowering taxes while ensuring essential services are maintained. Your involvement is crucial!

Together, we can shape a brighter future.













