Washington State Patrol testing out new ‘move over’ technology in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is partnering with the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) test run new technology that would alert drivers that emergency vehicles are nearby.

The pilot, Safety Cloud by HAAS Alert, will be tested in North Bend. If you’re driving through that area, and use certain navigation systems, you will be notified.

KIRO 7 is working to learn if there is a way to opt out, if desired.

According to WSP, the technology is a public safety notice that delivers real-time alerts to drivers indicating that an emergency vehicle is either approaching with its sirens on or is working a scene on the side of the road.

“This life-saving technology provides drivers with crucial extra warning time – proven to reduce collision risks by up to 90%." according to WSP.

Washington state has Move Over laws, which requires drivers to slow down or safely change lanes if possible for active emergency vehicles or road crews.

Here’s how the pilot program will work:

Automatic warnings will appear in Waze and Apple Maps navigation apps.

Built-in vehicle dashboard navigation alerts for 2018 and newer Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM vehicles, plus 2024 and newer Volkswagen vehicles

Drivers will not need to take action to access these features.

“This technology bridges the gap between what the law requires and what actually happens on the road,” said Project Manager Haley Shipman. “When our lights activate, Safety Cloud gives drivers critical extra time to anticipate us and safely react – protecting both our personnel and the public we serve.”

