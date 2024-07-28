2024 WA Elections: Congressional District 1 race

The Washington State Primary and Special Election is Aug. 6. In-depth coverage of the races can be found at kiro7.com/politics

Candidates for Congressional District 1

(in alphabetical order by last name)

Jeb Brewer (R) - https://www.voteforjeb.com/

Elected Experience

Frustrated citizen who will make a difference, not a career politician.

Other Professional Experience

Over 30 years working in operations and construction with a continual emphasis on cost accountability, improving efficiency, and holding people accountable. I’ve made a career of seeking out, listening, and working with people who have dissenting views to find the right solution to problems, this experience is what our nation needs.

Education

Batchelor of Science in Industrial Technology from Colorado State University.

Community Service

Active volunteer at my church. Worked with Dwellings Now building houses where I value helping others build their home through sweat equity.

Statement

I understand that the sole job of a US Representative is to listen to their constituents and to support legislation that betters their lives and our country. Unfortunately career politicians forget this which is why we need representation with fresh ideas and why I support term limits and additional transparency of those who are elected. It is time to end politics as usual and stop electing the same people who make promises of change, but in reality have become the problem.

There are a lot of serious problems we need to address and I encourage you to look at my website for my ideas on fixing them. However my primary focus is our economy and specifically focusing on bringing back manufacturing. America has become a service economy and if we are not producing products we are not creating the jobs, wealth, and stability that we need to maintain a strong country. Without a vibrant economy we won’t have the money for quality education, infrastructure, and other programs. Once in office, I will be focusing on legislation that promotes manufacturing through: education with lower cost options, trade policies that promote American manufacturing and exports, and energy & environmental programs that allow us to be both good stewards of the environment while ensuring that we are not increasing burden and costs on the tax payer and businesses.

I’m not complacent with broken, I expect results for your tax money, I expect better than what we currently have. If something is ineffective, fix it, replace it, get rid of it, don’t accept it. While I am the only candidate endorsed by the Washington State Republican Party, I am defined by my personal values. I will represent you, work to make your life better and build a brighter tomorrow. I ask for your vote.

Derek Chartrand (R) - https://www.chartrandforcongress.com/

Elected Experience

President of the Washington Trucking Association (Supplier’s Conference) 2009-2011.

Other Professional Experience

Successful career providing solutions for technology/telecommunications and Environmental industries. Earned top recognition as both an individual contributor and collaborator with internal and external partners.

Education

UC Berkeley, Diablo Valley College, Bellevue College, Lake Washington High School, 1986.

Community Service

PTA member and volunteer at Lake Washington High School and Rose Hill Middle School. Previous member volunteer of the Watch D.O.G.S (Dads of Great Students) in class mentoring; Attends Antioch Bible Church in Kirkland; former multiyear volunteer coach of Redmond West Little League Baseball, resulting in a League Championship. Volunteer on campaigns of other candidates.

Statement

Hi, My name is Derek Chartrand and I’m working hard to represent you in Washington’s 1st District. Born in Bellevue and raised in Redmond, I have called beautiful Western Washington Home for over Four decades.

Today, politics need to change or we will get what we don’t want, unresponsive, out of touch Megamillionaire “career” politicians whose main goal is to fundraise to get re-elected. Politicians should work for and be accountable to You, the voter, not Wall Street!

To that end, I Derek Chartrand pledge to serve you the voters and limit my term to no more than 12 years in Congress so fresh ideas have the chance to grow. I will work tirelessly to foster relationships that will bind our similarities and celebrate our uniqueness to ensure all of us can pursue Our “American Dream.”

Campaigning and driving part time for Uber the last 6 years, I have heard from thousands of voters. Your voice matters! The cornerstones of my campaign are Common Sense and Civility. Let’s make our country a kinder and gentler Nation. We are blessed to be Americans and we need to radiate that message.

My first plank of my platform is education reform. We can improve the economy and help the middle class by providing training for trades jobs that are critically low such as electricians, Fabricators, plumbers and truck drivers, and enhance STEM for our 21st Century economy.

I am a Calm, Rational Republican and will use my talents and ability to work across party lines to ensure everyone in the first district feels like their children and grandchildren have a realistic path to “Their” future’s success. Join me in using Common Sense and Civility in Washington DC as I ask for your vote to represent you! Together we can make a difference! GBA

Suzan DelBene (D) - https://www.delbeneforcongress.com/

Elected Experience

United States Representative, 2012-Present. Ways and Means Committee.

Other Professional Experience

Successful 20 year career as a businesswoman and entrepreneur. Former Microsoft executive, led local high-tech startups. Former Director of Washington’s Department of Revenue, where I led efforts to simplify the tax system and help small businesses. Advisor to a microfinance non-profit helping struggling families.

Education

B.A., Biology, Reed College; M.B.A., University of Washington.

Community Service

I’ve mentored students at UW Business School. Been active in my church, serving as a board member. Volunteered with the PTA, Girl Scouts and YWCA, supporting transitional housing, job training and services to help families get back on their feet.

Statement

This election is about our rights, our freedoms, our democracy, and our future. And it’s about getting our economy back on track. As your Congresswoman, I’ve put aside hyperpartisanship to get results: helping middle class families and seniors, supporting veterans, and building a bright future for our children. I’m standing up for our shared values. There is too much chaos in Congress. Too much angry shouting. Too much dysfunction. Working families in the 1st District want action. That’s why I focus on delivering real results on the pocketbook issues, and on avoiding the chaos and dysfunction that defines Congress today. I support policies to lower everyday costs, lower taxes for working families and ensure the wealthy and well-connected pay their fair share. I helped pass policies that lowered prescription drug prices and capped insulin at $35 for seniors. But there is still more to do to lower health care premiums, expand access to quality care, and cap the cost of prescription drugs for all Americans. I’ve been a leader pushing to permanently expand the Child Tax Credit, which would cut child poverty in half. I’ve introduced bipartisan legislation to spur the creation of two million new affordable homes. It’s past time to reform our immigration system and restore border security – and I am ready get to work on finding common sense, bipartisan solutions. Unlike extreme Republicans, I’m committed to strengthening Social Security and Medicare. I strongly support reproductive rights and am an original cosponsor of the Women’s Health Protection Act to enshrine the protections of Roe. I am honored to have the endorsements from Democratic groups, labor unions, local leaders, and many others. With a focus on results, not rhetoric, I’m confident we can make real progress to help everyone in the 1st District. I ask for your support.

Matt Heines (R) - https://vote4heines.com/

Candidate Statement

Elected Experience

ASB President, Junior Class President Sequim Schools

Other Professional Experience

U.S. Army 82nd Airborne. Teacher: Washington State, Alaska. University Lecturer: Sultanate of Oman Ministry of Education, Military Trainer; Saudi Arabia (Northrop Grumman, Raytheon) Author: I Fought The Deep State & I Won, Killing Time in Saudi Arabia, My Year in Oman, Another Year in Oman, Deceptions of the Ages, The Rainier Paradigm. Producer: Trumped! In A State Of Hate, Cascade Bigfoot Blood Mystery Series. CEO Heinessight Enterprises

Education

(MA) University of Alaska, Anchorage (BA) Washington State University, (Diploma) Sequim High School

Community Service

The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (“Mormon”) The American Legion

Statement

“By Their Works Ye Shall Know Them.”

I have spent my life in the service of my country, teaching, and the American people. In, My Year in Oman, I went to teach in the Middle East after the 911 “attacks” to “show the people of the Middle East not all Americans are warmongers.” In my book Deceptions of the Ages, I explain how the corporate/government and its hack media keep us from thinking about any of the real issues. In my book, I Fought the Deep State and I Won, I was assaulted, then charged with assault. In other words, the Democrats started using Lawfare on me before they ever went after Trump. For eighteen months, King County Prosecutors terrorized my wife and I before I defended myself successfully before a jury. Finally, in Trumped! In A State of Hate, I show why nobody should participate in a Washington election.

Endorsed to Lose

If you are looking for endorsements here, forget it. History shows the Republican Parties of Washington State do not endorse candidates who can win elections.

Your Friend and a Thinking Leader in Washington

The world is uniting against us, not because they hate us, but because the people we elect just want to make money and get re-elected. There are issues of AI, the national debt, the Bigrant invasion and world takeover by billionaires and their low-brow stooges. Our leaders have the blood of millions on their hands. Before you and your family lose your property, your lives, livelihoods, your wives, mothers or your children to rape, murder, random violence, fentanyl, desperadoes, jihadists, lockdowns, war and hate, why don’t you try something different, for a change? Why don’t you vote for Donald J. Trump and Matt Heines and stop this cycle of insanity?

Mary Silva (R) - https://www.marysilvaforcongress.com/

Elected Experience

PCO, King County 2008-2012, 2014-2016. Republican State Convention 2008, Alternate. PCO, Snohomish County 2022-2024. Republican State Convention 2024, Delegate.

Other Professional Experience

Clinical Audiologist for 19 years. Managing partner in a small private practice for 7 years. Management and clinical positions for large corporations. Background in science and technology related fields; have a critical eye for assessing problems; creative problem solver; fair-minded.

Education

Salus University, 2009. Doctor of Audiology. Washington State University, 2006. Master of Arts, Audiology/Speech and Hearing Science. Western Washington University, 2003. Bachelor of Arts, Communications Science and Disorders.

Community Service

Big Brothers Big Sisters. Washington State Academy of Audiology, Treasurer and Board Member

Statement

The United States has been battered and beaten, but we are not out of the fight. We’ve been fighting wars for foreign bankers, think tanks, and foundations for far too long. Our apathy toward politics has allowed a parasite to burrow into every level and facet of our society. We cannot understand high taxes and the cost of living, until we understand that bankers, who have no respect for our nation’s laws and values, have attained more power than governments.

Intel, Microsoft, among other American technology companies sent core fabrication and research departments of key sensitive cyber technology abroad and we got it back full of back door security flaws, giving our enemies access to key areas of our cyber infrastructure. I shared evidence with Suzan DelBene of how this occurred, who was responsible and I demonstrated that our citizens were in danger of cyber attacks on our critical infrastructure. These flawed products are used in our weapons labs, electrical grids, utilities, transportation, and government databases. DelBene avoided meeting with my sources and me to discuss solutions to this problem. I have no choice but to fight hard to explain this problem to the citizens of Washington State.

As free citizens of this great nation, we have an obligation to step forward to bring solutions to our problems when it becomes clear that our current representation is failing us. I will put forth effective legislative solutions. I will put in place accountability measures to prevent future industrial espionage against our people and I will bring our technology jobs back to Washington State, protecting our national security from all enemies, both foreign and domestic. The time to come together to find sensible solutions to our problems is now. I will only work for you. I humbly ask for your vote.

Orion Webster (R) - https://webster4congress.com/

Candidate Statement

Elected Experience Candidate for US Congressional District 1 – U.S. Representative - Republican; Current Precinct Committee Officer for Marysville 19 Precinct Committee Officer – Republican; Washington State Representative 2010 – Candidate for District 41, Position 2. Precinct Committee Officer for Renton 2010 Other

Professional Experience Guardian Aviation - President; Dept of Navy – Federal Police Officer; Professional Security – Armed and Unarmed Security; Special Emergency Readiness Training – Owner; Military (USN & CANG) Education Federal Law Enforcement Training Center; Department of Defense (USN & CANG); University of Phoenix – Associate of Arts Criminal Justice; Snohomish Flying Service - Professional Pilot Community Service Various Church and charity functions (children and security)

Statement As a native of Washington State, I profoundly understand the challenges and hardships facing my fellow citizens. Currently, I serve as a law enforcement officer with 24 years of experience in the military, security, and law enforcement sectors. Remaining steadfast in my service and commitment, I founded Guardian Aviation, a nonprofit dedicated to life-saving humanitarian missions and rescue operations of human trafficking victims.

DelBene’s record shows she has stalled our economy into possible stagflation through reckless spending, supported policies that have led to the termination of unborn lives, voted to restrict your right to self-defense, endorsed soft-on-crime policies, supported mass illegal immigration, contributed to human suffering and death, and amassed millions in personal wealth while the People struggle for their own prosperity. Worse yet, we have accumulated a century of deficits and mortgaged our children’s future.

I am committed to strengthening our economy, retirements, protecting the rights of the unborn, supporting the Second Amendment, and securing the borders to stop the mass importation of illegal aliens, drugs, and human trafficking.

In our present crises, government is not the solution; it is the problem. It has become a bureaucratic monster that believes it is superior to a government of, by, and for the People. I believe you and I have the right to form our own prosperity, and we must restrain the government to its Constitutional bounds. I pledge to restore the servant relationship and lighten our punitive tax burden. “You and I have a rendezvous with destiny. We’ll preserve for our children this, the last best hope of man on earth, or we’ll sentence them to take the last step into a thousand years of darkness.” Ronald Reagan. These will be my priorities, and on these principles, there will be no compromise. So help me God.

