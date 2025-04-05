‘Lives changed forever:’ Survivor of Spanaway mass shooting recounts chaotic night

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A survivor of the Spanaway mass shooting last weekend is now on a long road to recovery, having undergone three surgeries already.

Pierce County deputies are investigating a mass shooting that happened outside of a house party on 25th Avenue Court East last Saturday.

Investigators said two people, ages 15 and 19, were killed and the shooting left four people injured.

On Friday, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the 19-year-old victim as Hector Valdez.

His death was ruled as a homicide.

Jazmine, the woman recovering in the hospital, said she and her friends were celebrating her friend’s birthday when a fight broke out inside of the home.

When the 18-year-old went outside to the front of the house, she said several shots were fired near her.

“All I see was at least five shots of fire,” she said. “I started bursting out in blood.”

Jazmine said she was bleeding for nearly an hour before help arrived.

“I felt pretty helpless,” she shared.

When first responders arrived, she told KIRO 7 News that she was upset with how deputies handled the situation.

Spanaway shooting

“They’re just like, ‘Oh, are you sure it’s not your period? We think it’s your period. We can get a tampon. We can get a tampon to stop the bleeding.’ I’m like I’m shot. I know I’m shot. This pain, I had never felt it before,” she said. “The male cops, they were just doing nothing… They weren’t doing anything.”

When KIRO 7 spoke with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, officials said body camera footage showed a different side.

“Our chief and myself reviewed all the body camera,” said Carly Cappetto, spokesperson for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

“In the body cam, you can see the deputies actively searching for a gunshot entry wound. They’re acknowledging she’s in pain, telling her friends to apply pressure,” she said. “This victim was marked as a red patient, who needed immediate attention. She was going to be the very first one loaded into the ambulance.”

Despite the chaotic scene, Cappetto said the two deputies were focused on helping the six victims while the suspect was in the area.

She said she understands the victim had a traumatizing experience, however, she would like to provide clarity to any misunderstandings once the victim recovers.

“I really hope she does file that records request and she can review the camera herself and understand that’s inaccurate information,” she said.

While Jazmine is expected to spend months in the hospital as she recovers, she said she hopes the justice system will hold the suspect accountable.

“I wish you were more careful and thoughtful of what you were doing that night because mine and so many other lives are changed forever in that situation,” she shared.

