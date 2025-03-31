Court documents: what led up to deadly shooting at Pierce County house party

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Newly filed court documents are revealing what led up to a deadly shooting at a house party in Pierce County. Two people died and four others were hurt.

Prosecutors charged a 17-year-old boy as an adult on Monday with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Court documents state that on Saturday evening, a series of neighbors who live on 25th Avenue Court East called 911 to complain about a loud party. They told dispatch that a bunch of teens were wandering their neighborhood and fighting with each other.

The documents state there were between 40 and 50 people at the party.

Deputies were on their way to the area around 10:45 p.m. when they were diverted to a different call. They then, according to the documents, responded a second time around midnight.

A short time later, more 911 calls came in stating that neighbors had heard gunshots.

When law enforcement arrived, they found one person dead in the street, out front of the home that was throwing the party. Several others who’d been shot were taken to nearby hospitals. Court documents state that one of them died after having emergency surgery.

Detectives were able to track down surveillance video of the shooting. According to the court documents, it showed a small group of people was in front of the home, talking with a teen, who then pulled out a gun from his pocket and fired directly at the person next to him, then kept shooting. Those teens returned fire, according to the documents, hitting the 17-year-old in the buttocks.

According to the documents, the brother of the girl who hosted the party said he knew she was having people over, but was told it would be small. He told officers he returned home after getting a series of alerts from their home security system when people kept arriving.

Documents state that their mother was reportedly home at the time of the party, but told law enforcement she didn’t see what happened.

A witness helped identify the shooter, according to probable cause documents. He remains in jail on $2 million bail.





